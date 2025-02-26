Through this strategic collaboration, eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages and Paypal customers can benefit from a year of Prime travel subscription at no cost.

eDreams ODIGEO, the world's largest travel subscription platform and one of Europe's leading e-commerce businesses, together with PayPal, one of the world's leading payment platforms, today announced a strategic collaboration to expand the reach of Prime travel subscriptions perks across Europe.

As part of this collaboration, PayPal customers in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain will gain complimentary access to Prime Discoverymembership (eDreams Prime, Opodo Prime and GO Voyages Prime), eDreams ODIGEO's industry-leading travel subscription platform, for one year. This will allow PayPal users to join the growing community of 7 million Prime members.

Prime Discovery members enjoy exclusive AI-personalised offers, member-only deals on flights, hotels, holiday packages and car rentals as well as access to exclusive sales events. They also receive €300 in monthly travel vouchers, advanced refunds in case of airline cancellations, and 24/7 priority customer support all at no cost for the first year.

With this agreement, Prime further expands its reach across Europe while PayPal strengthens its position as the payment platform of choice for millions of travel enthusiasts. Prime subscribers are highly engaged and book travel significantly more frequently than non-members. This collaboration further strengthens PayPal's presence in the €1.5 trillion1 travel industry-one of the largest and fastest-growing sectors in global e-commerce. By delivering access to premium travel benefits at no cost for the first year, PayPal reinforces its strategic commitment to enhancing customer value.

Frédéric Esclapez, Chief Marketing Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We're delighted to partner with PayPal and welcome its customers to Prime, the world's first and largest travel subscription platform. This collaboration represents a landmark moment for eDreams ODIGEO, as for the first time, our Prime membership will be offered as a reward by one of our key financial services partners. By offering Prime as a key benefit for its users, PayPal empowers its customers with access to personalised AI-driven travel deals on flights, hotels, packages, and car rentals, unique flexibility features as well as exclusive sales events and 24/7 premium assistance. This collaboration combines PayPal's trusted payment solutions with Prime's innovative travel subscription model, delivering exceptional value and convenience to millions of travellers."

Samba Natarajan, SVP PayPal Global Markets said: "This collaboration with eDreams exemplifies our shared commitment to providing users with more value, greater flexibility, and enhanced choice in how they manage their finances-all while continuing to deliver the safety and security they rely on with PayPal. Together, we are empowering our users to navigate their financial journeys with confidence and ease."

1 Source: Phocuswright. PhocalPoint report (Yearly Gross booking, 2024 estimated).

