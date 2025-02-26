Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Investing in First Responders: Aiguille Rock Climbing and Be Water Sponsor Florida's Longwood Fire Department Training Event

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) and Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, are proud to announce their sponsorship and hosting of a three-day training seminar for the Longwood, Florida Fire Department. The training, to be held at the Aiguille Climbing Center, will provide essential skill-building exercises for firefighters from the Orlando area.

The Longwood Fire Department, established in 1923, consists of 39 professional firefighters, including 18 highly trained paramedics. Responding to approximately 4,000 fire and EMS calls annually, these first responders require top-tier training to maintain peak physical and mental readiness. The seminar at Aiguille Climbing Center will enhance their physical fitness, grip strength, endurance, problem-solving skills, and other elements related to emergency preparedness.

Stephen Carnes, President of Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, states, "We are honored to partner with Be Water to support the training of Longwood's firefighters. Their commitment to public safety, education, and life preservation aligns with our mission. Our facility provides the department with a local, convenient location where they can practice innovative techniques and strategic preparation to help them respond effectively to emergencies-ultimately saving lives."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, adds, "We take great pride in sponsoring this critical training alongside Aiguille Rock Climbing Center. Longwood's firefighters exemplify excellence, resilience, teamwork, and leadership, and this course helps them enhance those qualities along with building confidence, composure and focus. During the training, we will provide free BE WATER, our premium artesian spring water, to support these dedicated first responders as they strive for the highest levels of professionalism and service."

The Longwood Fire Department will film the training event to aid firefighter recruitment efforts and to highlight the contributions of Aiguille Climbing Center and BE WATER in supporting their mission.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

