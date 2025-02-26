Terrestar Solutions Inc.: Terrestar Solutions, Bittium, TTP and Qualcomm showcase the Sat Companion: Redefining mobile satellite communications for a connected world.

The Sat Companion prototype will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3-6. Visit us at the Finland Pavilion, Hall 5, Stand 5J45.

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrestar Solutions, in collaboration with Bittium, TTP plc and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., introduces the Sat Companion, a next-gen device that enables direct-to-mobile satellite communications on any smartphone, anywhere.

With its easy snap-on feature, patent-pending high-gain antenna and powered by the Qualcomm® 9205S Modem, the Sat Companion ensures seamless connectivity, providing users with uninterrupted SMS, chat, voice, and email services even in the most remote areas.

Through Terrestar's leadership and the collaborative efforts of its trusted partners-Bittium, TTP, and Qualcomm Technologies-a new generation of high-performance devices is emerging. Together, these telecom leaders bring critical expertise and groundbreaking innovation to bridge cellular gaps and redefine connectivity, ensuring true and dependable mobile satellite communications across Canada and around the world.

"The Sat Companion and its innovative design mark a new era in mobile communications," said Serge Legris, Eng., Chief Technology Officer of Terrestar Solutions. "Today, we're leveraging our 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technologies and MSS spectrum to ensure seamless direct-to-mobile satellite communications for everyone, everywhere. By integrating into the cellular ecosystem-where innovation and development move faster and more cost-effectively-we can deliver even more powerful solutions. This partnership and these advancements are a testament to that. The future of telecom is truly at hand ».

"We are proud to have played a key role in developing this innovative 5G NTN device alongside Terrestar Solutions, "Juha Lyijynen, Sales Director of Bittium Engineering Services. "This collaboration highlights our commitment to cutting-edge solutions and our ability to bring visionary ideas to life. Together, we have created something truly impactful, and we look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in the future."

"The Sat Companion leverages innovative antenna technology developed by TTP plc, enabling direct-to-mobile 5G NTN services via GEO satellites. Built on patent pending metamaterial advancements, this solution delivers outstanding performance by combining low Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) with high gain to close the link budget and enhances the user experience. This breakthrough enables seamless and reliable connectivity, expanding the reach of mobile satellite communications." Dr. Nima Razavi-Ghods, Senior Consultant at TTP plc.

"The Sat Companion represents a significant leap forward in mobile satellite communications, and we are excited to be part of this groundbreaking collaboration. By integrating the 9205S Modem, we are delivering a superior connectivity, even in the most remote and challenging environments," stated Simon Issakov, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This collaboration with Terrestar Solutions, Bittium, and TTP plc underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to bridging the connectivity gap, making seamless communication a reality for users everywhere."

About Terrestar Solutions

Terrestar Solutions Inc. is the only Canadian mobile satellite operator engaged in the race to bring direct-to-device satellite services to smartphones and IoT devices and make anywhere-in-Canada communication a reality. Terrestar is committed to nurturing the ever-evolving, standards-based and open network ecosystem, enabling Mobile Network Operators to deliver ubiquitous communication services. Thanks to the Echostar T1 satellite, its ground network infrastructure and 40MHz of S-band mobile-satellite spectrum, Terrestar connects Canadians from almost anywhere in the country, even in Canada's most remote regions, through its Strigo Mobile-Satellite Service (MSS). The Strigo service also supports non-profit and First Nations organizations, a testament to the Company's powerful sense of responsibility towards the welfare and progress of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.terrestarsolutions.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bittium - Engineering Services

With over 40 years of experience in secure wireless technology, Bittium provides innovative, high-quality product development services for secure wireless devices. Our comprehensive expertise covers all areas in hardware and software development, ensuring reliability and performance. Supported by state-of-the-art testing services and laboratories, we deliver turnkey projects covering the full product lifecycle. Bittium also provides reliable and secure solutions for tactical and secure communications and biosignal measuring and monitoring. Bittium Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange (BITTI). For more information, visit www.bittium.com/engineering-services or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TTP plc

TTP plc (ttp.com) a leading technology and product development services company based in the Cambridge (UK) technology cluster, has delivered cutting-edge innovations for over 35 years. Drawing on deep cross-sector expertise, including extensive work in aerospace, TTP partners with global industry leaders to accelerate science and technology-driven breakthroughs. In the space sector, the company specializes in 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), user terminals and antennas for satellite connectivity (including UAVs), satellite payload systems, aviation communications, and government and defence solutions. TTP's broad experience spans terrestrial and satellite communication technologies, ranging from system-level architecture to device design, across frequencies from VHF to V-band, and extending to land-based, aeronautical, and space-based platforms.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Our proven solutions drive transformation across major industries, and our Snapdragon® branded platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences. Building on our nearly 40-year leadership in setting industry standards and creating era-defining technology breakthroughs, we deliver leading edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

