Northernmost Medical Devices: Northernmost Enters Into Know-How Agreement With Mayo Clinic to Collaborate on Development of NoMo Kidney Pump

Northernmost, a medical device company developing NoMo Kidney Pump, a next-generation perfusion machine designed to modernize the preservation and transport of donor kidneys for transplantation, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to test and advance its technology and services.

Today, over 70% of donor kidneys get stuck in cardboard iceboxes, a no-tech preservation method called static cold storage (SCS). Hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) instead circulates fluid through the donor kidney. A 2024 Cochrane Review concluded that "continuous non-oxygenated HMP is superior to SCS in deceased donor kidney transplant, reducing delayed graft function, improving graft survival, and proving cost-effective." But despite decades of such strong clinical evidence, demanding kidney perfusion all the way from donor to recipient, today's machines are too large, unwieldy, and expensive to do the job routinely. With NoMo's small, simple, and smart design, Northernmost intends to eliminate the ice cooler altogether.

Mayo Clinic is the largest integrated transplant provider in the United States, performing nearly twice as many solid-organ transplants as any other center. Northernmost leadership, engineers, and industrial designers will be collaborating with surgeons and administrators at Mayo Clinic transplant programs in Rochester, Minnesota; Phoenix, Arizona; and Jacksonville, Florida.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Mayo Clinic," said Northernmost CEO Ron Mills, a serial entrepreneur in machine preservation. "We welcome their insights and expertise, as we work to make tools that may help the transplantation community better serve tens of thousands of Americans on the waitlist and hundreds of thousands more living with end-stage renal disease."

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About Northernmost

Northernmost Medical Devices, Inc. is a Canadian startup developing a machine to preserve and transport donor kidneys for transplant. Based in Edmonton, Alberta, the company is led by the people who designed, built, and commercialized today's market-dominant kidney transporter. For more information, visit northernmost.ca .

