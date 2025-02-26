Oliva Capital Announces the Management Buyout of VoIP.ms, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Growth, and Welcomes Fondaction as a Shareholder

Oliva Capital, in partnership with Fondaction, announces the management buyout of VoIP.ms, an innovative company in the field of voice over IP (VoIP) telecommunication services. This transaction marks a significant strategic milestone for VoIP.ms, enabling it to accelerate its growth plan and expand awareness of its offering. The company provides businesses and individuals with cost-effective telecommunications services through digital technology.

VoIP.ms is a technology platform that leverages a cloud-based infrastructure to offer scalable, internet-based communication services to tens of thousands of clients, including businesses, resellers, and residential customers. It provides a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional telephony, enabling high-quality communication with a strong focus on reliability and advanced control features. Integration with Microsoft Teams and unified messaging ensures a seamless and consistent communication experience. Additionally, VoIP.ms offers a white-label solution for resellers, allowing them to provide their clients with a fully customized and competitive communication service.

This strategic partnership will allow VoIP.ms to enhance its technological development by expanding its service offering and recruiting new talent to strengthen its team and increase agility. With the resources and expertise of its new partners, VoIP.ms will also be able to explore new markets and enhance the user experience for its growing customer base, furthering its mission to democratize digital telecommunications.

"As a Partner at Oliva Capital and CEO of VoIP.ms, I am proud to see this transaction come to life. This buyout, in collaboration with Fondaction, strengthens our position and accelerates our growth strategy. This partnership provides us with the necessary means to continue our mission of innovation and continuous service improvement." - David Rouleau, CEO of VoIP.ms and Partner at Oliva Capital.

"At Fondaction, we firmly believe that VoIP.ms is well-positioned to meet the increasingly diverse needs of businesses. The company is committed to making communication technologies more accessible while reducing energy consumption and material waste. We are proud to support this company at this pivotal stage of its development." - Alain Longpré, chef adjoint, investissements d'impact et durables at Fondaction.

This transaction was completed with financial support from Desjardins and BDC Capital, as well as legal advisors from Lavery.

Contact: marketing@voip.ms

About VoIP.ms

Since 2007, VoIP.ms has been helping businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, adopt affordable, contract-free, and scalable Voice over IP solutions. Its comprehensive product suite includes phone numbers in over 125 countries, messaging services, virtual fax, and more than 70 advanced features, all supported by exceptional customer service. With a 4.8 out of 5 rating, VoIP.ms is the highest-rated VoIP provider by consumers on Capterra. For more information, visit: https://voip.ms .

About Oliva Capital

Oliva Capital is a private investment firm focused on building an ecosystem of diversified businesses. Through its financial expertise and strategic and operational support, Oliva elevates promising businesses to sustainable growth. With a collaborative and proactive approach, Oliva Capital seeks to invest in ways that generate a positive impact in the communities where it operates. For more information, visit: https://oliva.capital/

About Fondaction

A pioneer for over 25 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for those committed to the positive transformation of Quebec's economy-making it more equitable, inclusive, green, and high-performing. As a labor-sponsored fund created by the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies working toward Quebec's progress. As of November 30, 2024, Fondaction manages net assets totaling over CAD 3.99 billion, primarily invested in hundreds of businesses and financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social, and environmental impacts alongside financial returns. Fondaction contributes to job creation and retention, reducing inequalities, and fighting climate change. For more information, visit https://www.fondaction.com/ or our LinkedIn page.

SOURCE: Oliva Capital

