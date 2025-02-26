Headwall Partners Announces Publication -- "Headwall 2025 Steel & Metals Outlook Survey"

Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries, today announced the publication of its ninth annual Headwall Partners Steel & Metals Outlook Survey. Headwall's annual survey examines the perspectives of corporate leaders of the North American steel and metals industry regarding their outlook for sources and rates of sector growth and the impact of economic policy and politics on such growth.

Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner of Headwall Partners commented, "I would like to thank all of the executives who participated in this year's survey, Headwall Partners appreciates everyone's time and commitment in providing valuable industry insights."

Headwall conducted a detailed survey of sector executives at the Chairman, CEO, CFO, and Head of Strategic Planning level, to assess how management teams in the metals industry are pursuing growth. The participating companies represent a broad spectrum of the industry's subsectors, company sizes, geographies, and ownership structures. Sample survey results include:

69% of respondents think the new economic policies of the Trump Administration will have strongly positive or positive impact on 2025 / 2026 GDP growth, and 44% of respondents believe that none of the new economic policies of the Trump Administration will have a negative impact on multi-year growth

83% of respondents expect the Trump Administration to force the renegotiation of the USMCA

Over 50% of respondents are implementing artificial intelligence ("AI") in targeted areas, and 8% are implementing AI broadly throughout their Companies

Only 6% of respondents expect to receive a real price premium sufficient to pay for their decarbonization expenditures

Respondents view the greatest single risk to the financial performance of their business in 2025 being workforce availability, the second being inflation, and third being potential tariffs proposed by the Trump Administration

The complete results of Headwall's survey can be found at this link .

About Headwall Partners

Founded in 2016, Headwall Partners is an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises, restructurings, and other investment banking services. Clients rely on Headwall for its in-depth metals industry knowledge, candid advice, and intellectual rigor. Headwall Partners is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and serves clients globally. To learn more about Headwall Partners, please visit www.headwallpartners.com .

