CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Partners with Rexel to Protect Rockwell Automation Customers from Dangerous Cyberattacks

Rexel adopts ARIA AZT PROTECT to stop cyberattacks targeting critical industrial infrastructure, completes deployment at first customer site in just one hour

ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) and a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions announced a new reseller partnership with Rexel USA, an industry leader in supplying industrial equipment throughout the United States. Rexel provides a variety of products to industrial customers across the U.S. and is a premier Rockwell Automation distributor.

Rexel recognized the unique capabilities of ARIA's AZT PROTECT to safeguard its customers against industrial cyberattacks. It is initially working with ARIA to deploy AZT PROTECT at the facilities of a large building materials manufacturer in need of protection from zero-day malware, ransomware, and sophisticated cyberattacks.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT zero trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack. It stops all forms of malware and ransomware, as well as nation-state-backed attacks, on these applications and the operating systems on which they run.

Rexel USA is the U.S. arm of Rexel Group, one of the world's largest electrical distributors, serving millions of U.S. customers across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

"ARIA's AZT PROTECT gives our customers a simple, effective solution to protect themselves. We had the first deployment's plant protected in just one hour," said Joshua Dirksen, National Director, Rexel USA. "Industrial operators need a better approach to providing cybersecurity. We are excited to bring this solution to our customers."

AZT PROTECT utilizes AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from adulteration while stopping code-based attacks such as malware and ransomware from executing. They also disrupt the techniques nation-state attackers use to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

"The partnership with Rexel helps ARIA strengthen its position in the operational technology (OT) market," stated Greg Pysher, ARIA SVP of Sales. "Rexel is trusted by thousands of industrial customers in the U.S. market."

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About Rexel USA

Rexel USA, the parent corporation for Rexel Group business activities in the United States, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is one of the largest distributors of electrical products, data communication, and related supplies in the United States. Rexel USA operates its electrical distribution business in the United States through nine Regions that go to market under various banners and trade names, including Rexel, Rexel Automation, Gexpro, Mayer, and Platt Electric Supply. In addition to an online store, Rexel USA has a distribution network of over 500 warehouse storefront locations throughout the U.S.

