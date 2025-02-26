Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Opens Chicago Office

Location Supports Strategic Growth in the United States

Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for lenders in the automotive, power sports, marine, and heavy equipment sectors, has opened a new office in Chicago. The Chicago branch will support Inovatec's growth in the United States and reinforce the company's leadership in providing robust, cost-effective and easy-to-manage lending automation services to its U.S.-based clients. The office is located at 1720 West Division Street in Chicago.

"We are excited to establish our presence in Chicago, a city known for its dynamic business environment and entrepreneurial spirit," said Sam Heath, Inovatec's chief revenue officer. "By locating our office in Chicago, we have easy access to clients throughout the U.S. and can respond to customer needs in a timely and efficient manner."

Inovatec's growth in the United States and Canada reflects its ability to allow lenders to efficiently grow their business through automated loan origination and management processes. The company's cloud-based architecture optimizes workflows and streamlines lending processes, enabling financial institutions, manufacturers, and dealer groups to create and adjust lending programs to meet evolving business opportunities. The system also offers a comprehensive document management capability, and integrates with leading third-party services, such as income verification, fraud detection, and payment acceptance capabilities, adding increased value to lenders.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

