New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Student Leadership Network is excited to host its third annual national conference created for and by educators serving girls and gender-expansive youth (girls+). The WholeGirl+ Education National Conference on March 16-18, 2025 in New York City will explore the crucial role of public education in fostering a more equitable world. This year's theme, Future Pathways: Educating Girls+ in the New Digital Age, will guide discussions and strategies on how technology influences students, schools, and the information they encounter. The conference will explore how to equip students with the tools to navigate these challenges.





The WholeGirl+ Education National Conference has an exciting and growing lineup of speakers who will share insights from their personal and professional paths. Keynote speakers include:

Dr. Tarika Barrett , the CEO of Girls Who Code and a leader at the forefront of expanding the pipeline of women entering tech and removing the obstacles to their success.

, the CEO of Girls Who Code and a leader at the forefront of expanding the pipeline of women entering tech and removing the obstacles to their success. Laura Moore , the Chief Higher Education Officer at the National Education Equity Lab where she leads the organization's strategy to partner with top colleges and universities to reach 1 million students from underserved communities over the next decade.

, the Chief Higher Education Officer at the National Education Equity Lab where she leads the organization's strategy to partner with top colleges and universities to reach 1 million students from underserved communities over the next decade. Lilly Workneh, the Chief Content Officer of PushBlack and Founder of The Story Shaper, blends media innovation, cultural insight, and strategic storytelling to shape new visions of the future and ways of engaging with the world around us.





Sarah Boldin, Managing Director of Leadership and New School Development, shared, "We all interact with a rapidly changing digital world in how we consume, process, and amplify information. We're excited to welcome teachers, school leaders, and program providers across the nation to share their expertise and inspire each other to bring actionable strategies back to their communities."

"We continue to be inspired by the educators and advocates who are supporting girls+," added Laura Rebell Gross, Senior Managing Director of Student Leadership Network's Girls'+ Education Team. "Especially in a time of uncertainty and fear around the state of education and the erasure of identities in national dialogues, it's essential that we create spaces for and with fellow educators to support students in deciphering information and empowering them to take action."





Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field, participate in interactive sessions and workshops, and network with peers. Conference topics will include:

Gender Biases in AI and How to Detect, Manage, and Design Against Them

Post-Pandemic Enrollment Challenges and Shifting Public Policy: Keeping Students in Our Schools & Out of Harm's Way

Core Values & Digital Citizenship

The State of the Law and Understanding Consent in Student Cell Phone Use

… and more!

For more information on our speakers and workshop session partners, visit our conference website.

Educators and school leaders will come away reinspired, equipped with tools to enhance their classrooms and communities where girls+ are nurtured and empowered in an increasingly complex-and increasingly digital-world.

Get Involved

Student Leadership is excited to welcome its Platinum Sponsor, Nike, along with additional sponsors Insight Partners, Popular Bank, Riley's Way, and The Nightingale-Bamford School.

For schools and programs interested in supporting girls'+ education, visit our conference website to register.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Matthew Chacko at mchacko@studentleadershipnetwork.org.

For press inquiries and attendance, please contact Jheramis A. H. Collado at adminmarketing@studentleadershipnetwork.org.

About Student Leadership Network

Student Leadership Network believes in the potential of all students and is cultivating generations of young people empowered to lead. The organization works with every student, developing their abilities to achieve their educational ambitions. The nearly three-decade track record demonstrates higher college enrollment and graduation rates, significantly surpassing national benchmarks. Student Leadership Network advances educational equity by increasing access to higher education in under-resourced public schools nationwide through two models:

The Young Women's Leadership model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 25 schools nationwide.

The CollegeBound Initiative model develops a college-going school culture- creating high expectations and viable pathways for postsecondary success. It is currently being implemented at 50 schools nationwide, including 38 co-ed schools.

