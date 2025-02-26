Acronis, Inc.: Introducing Acronis Ultimate 365: Simple, Integrated Microsoft 365 Protection for Managed Service Providers

New solution helps MSPs quickly onboard clients and deliver Microsoft 365 services, accelerating revenues

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2025, a global leader in cybersecurityand data protection, today announced the launch of Acronis Ultimate 365, a comprehensive Microsoft 365 protection solution for managed service providers (MSPs). With Ultimate 365, MSPs can easily manage cybersecurity, backup, and compliance with a single, natively integrated, multi-tenant platform to help boost efficiency, reduce technician workload, maximize profitability, and simplify customer management.

Acronis Ultimate 365 provides MSPs with an all-in-one solution, offering:

Complete Microsoft 365 Protection - Secures Microsoft 365 environments by integrating backup, extended detection and response (XDR), email security, collaboration app security, email archiving, security posture management, and security awareness training into a single intuitive platform.

Secures Microsoft 365 environments by integrating backup, extended detection and response (XDR), email security, collaboration app security, email archiving, security posture management, and security awareness training into a single intuitive platform. Accelerated Time to Revenue - Enables MSPs to quickly onboard clients and deliver services without the delays of complex contract negotiations, manual tool integrations, or extensive staff training, allowing for a faster path to profitability.

Enables MSPs to quickly onboard clients and deliver services without the delays of complex contract negotiations, manual tool integrations, or extensive staff training, allowing for a faster path to profitability. Efficient, Scalable Management - Simplifies operations by allowing MSPs to manage all customers and services in one centralized platform, reducing tool sprawl and minimizing technician workload.



Microsoft 365 is the most widely used business platform worldwide, making it a target for cyber threats such as email-based attacks, phishing, and social engineering. Many MSPs manage Microsoft 365 security and backup without an integrated platform, often relying on seven or more separate tools per customer. This fragmented approach leads to operational inefficiency, complex onboarding, security gaps, and increased costs. Acronis Ultimate 365 eliminates these challenges with an integrated solution that simplifies management while ensuring robust protection against cyberthreats.

"MSPs today struggle with tool sprawl, time-consuming customer onboarding, and complex security management for Microsoft 365," said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. "MSPs need a simple, cost-effective way to deliver comprehensive Microsoft 365 protection without managing multiple tools. The solution is Acronis Ultimate 365. With a single, easy-to-use, and powerful platform, MSPs can now integrate XDR, email security, and security awareness training - essential services that enhance security - while ultimately simplifying client management at a predictable cost."

By adopting Acronis Ultimate 365, MSPs will significantly reduce time spent on management, improving efficiency and profitability. The platform also introduces a flexible but predictable pricing model that helps MSPs meet varying customer needs, simplify service offerings, and scale their customer base. By integrating security, backup, and compliance into a single, natively integrated platform, MSPs can differentiate their services, create new revenue opportunities, and maximize the value they provide to clients.

The email archiving component of Acronis Ultimate 365 will be available in early access until Q2 2025 when it will become generally available, and the security posture management tool is nearing deployment.

More information about Acronis Ultimate 365 can be found on our latest blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/introducing-acronis-ultimate-365-complete-protection-for-microsoft-365/.

To learn how to get started with Acronis Ultimate 365, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/products/cloud/cyber-protect/ultimate-365/.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

