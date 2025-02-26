Zech Gilbert has joined digital marketing agency JumpFly, bringing 23 years of experience in web development and marketing to the team.

Hoffman Estates, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - JumpFly, a digital marketing agency specializing in pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns, search engine optimization (SEO), paid social media, and Amazon advertising, has appointed Zech Gilbert as its new Director of Website Services.





Zech Gilbert | Source: JumpFly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/242393_df544aa024321a7f_001full.jpg

Gilbert, who is known for transforming traffic into tangible results, will lead JumpFly's Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) efforts.

He will also develop data-driven strategies, produce personalized solutions, and bring insights "to ensure every website visitor counts".

With his unique background shaped by military discipline and adaptability, JumpFly believes he is the perfect fit for developing agile, precision-focused strategies:

"Zech's deep experience, results-oriented mindset, and leadership will help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients," said JumpFly's President, Michael Marchese.

"We're excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to the next chapter of growth under his guidance."

Many businesses struggle to convert website visitors into paying customers, often due to insufficient focus on user experience and engagement.

JumpFly's CRO services aim to bridge this gap by leveraging user behavior data and personalized tactics to increase conversions.

With Gilbert at the helm, JumpFly - already a trusted authority in Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Meta Ads, Amazon Ads, and SEO - is positioned to drive client success further with streamlined, data-driven strategies.

To learn more about how JumpFly and Gilbert plan to boost their clients' ROI further, visit https://www.jumpfly.com/cro-agency-conversion-rate-optimization/.

About JumpFly

JumpFly, Inc. is a leading digital advertising agency specializing in pay-per-click (PPC) management, search engine optimization (SEO), and conversion rate optimization (CRO). With decades of experience, JumpFly partners with businesses to enhance digital marketing performance through data-driven strategies and expert execution.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242393

SOURCE: DesignRush