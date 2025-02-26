Target Corporation: Target Announces Strategic Partnership with Champion, Offering Stylish Activewear and Sporting Goods for All

The multi-year partnership will launch with more than 500 items spanning apparel, accessories and sporting goods for adults and kids

The first Champion collection for Target launches in August

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a strategic partnership with the original American sportswear brand, Champion. The Champion collection for Target will offer a fresh take on Champion's signature look featuring a unique line of high-quality, trend-forward activewear and sporting goods for adults and kids. The line will be available in Target stores and on Target.com beginning in August.

"When you combine Champion's legacy in sportswear with Target's style authority, the result is something special," said Rick Gomez, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Target. "We know our consumers love new and differentiated items, and this partnership is all about merging sport, style and culture in a relevant way that resonates with them. I can't wait for everyone to experience this on-trend, high-quality and irresistibly affordable assortment with styles only at Target."

Champion collection for Target

Featuring more than 500 pieces, this extensive line includes stylish apparel, accessories and slides as well as sporting goods, accessories and bags for adults and kids. Drawing inspiration from Champion's rich history of more than a century in sports, the collection is infused with on-trend colors, exclusive premium fabrics, unique washes and detailed trims and unique Champion logo. The Champion collection for Target is a blend of modern, classic and vintage elements with most items under $40.

Following the August launch, limited-time-only collection of classic, varsity-inspired apparel for women and men will arrive in September on Target.com and in a dedicated space in the front of most Target stores.

"As one of the most recognizable names in apparel, Champion's presence at Target-a retailer known for its strong connection to the consumer and intentional assortment-marks a significant moment," said Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Champion brand. "This partnership underscores Champion's enduring influence and strategic growth as we introduce the brand in a meaningful way through one of the most respected retailers in the market."

A winning partnership

This collaboration with Champion underscores Target's ongoing strategy to forge meaningful partnerships with leading brands like Apple, Disney, Kendra Scott, Levi's and Ulta. It also marks an exciting milestone for Champion, expanding the brand's reach and reinforcing its position as a leader in sportswear by making its iconic style more accessible than ever. By bringing high-quality collections to guests, the retailer continues to enhance its product offerings and deliver exceptional value while creating unique shopping experiences that resonate with consumers.

Effortless style made easy

Consumers can shop the Champion collection for Target assortment with Target's industry-leading fulfillment services. For extra shopping convenience, they can use Drive Up and Order Pickup to receive their items in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required and unlimited same-day delivery with a Target Circle 360 membership or free 2-day shipping when they spend $35.

About Target

Minneapolis -based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

About Champion

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Today, as a lifestyle brand born from sport, Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers. Beyond its products, the brand's mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose; rooted in the belief that Champions are defined not by what they make, but by what they do with it. Champion wants to inspire others to not just win, but to Champion a better tomorrow, and is dedicated to supporting creators by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities.

Learn more at champion.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, licensing, brand strategy and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 13,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic's portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker. Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

SOURCE Target Corporation