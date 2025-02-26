Valens Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Highlights:

Q4 revenues: $16.7 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance and marking the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

Q4 gross margin: 60.4% GAAP; 64.5% non-GAAP.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits: $131.0 million.

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was a challenging year for many companies around the world, including semiconductor companies in many markets, and these challenges affected Valens as well. However, although our sales were slowed by continued inventory digestion and weakness in our customer markets, we believe that we are emerging from the bottom of the cycle, and that 2025 will prove a turnaround year for our company," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "We recently announced an ambitious, but achievable, five-year plan that, if achieved, could see Valens more than quadrupling its revenues over the coming years, as our high-speed connectivity chipsets find growth in existing markets, such as video conferencing, and within new markets such as industrial machine vision, and as our automotive products gain traction from new ADAS-based platforms."

"Given the continued validation of our groundbreaking technology and our fortress balance sheet, we are well positioned to capitalize on exciting growth opportunities and to expand Valens' business," said Guy Nathanzon, CFO of Valens Semiconductor. "We recently announced another share repurchase program of up to $15 million, following the completion of the $10 million program we announced in late 2024. The share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the company's long-term growth and commitment to enhancing shareholder value."

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights:

Q4 revenues reached $16.7 million, exceeding our guidance of $16.0 - $16.3 million, compared to $16.0 million in Q3 2024 and $21.9 million in Q4 2023.

- Q4 Cross-Industry Business ("CIB") revenues, including Acroname revenues, accounted for approximately 70% of total revenues at $11.7 million compared to $9.4 million dollars in Q3 2024 and $15.8 million in Q4 2023.

- Q4 Automotive revenues accounted for approximately 30% of total revenues at $5.0 million, compared to $6.6 million dollars in Q3 2024 and $6.1 million in Q4 2023.

Q4 GAAP net loss decreased to $(7.3) million, compared to a net loss of $(10.4) million dollars in Q3 2024 and a net profit of $2.8 million dollars in Q4 2023.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(3.7) million, better than the guidance range of $(4.0) - $(4.9) million EBITDA loss. This compares to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.1) million dollars in Q3 2024 and an adjusted EBITDA profit of $2.2 million dollars in Q4 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

2024 revenues reached $57.9 million, compared to $84.2 million in the fiscal year of 2023.

- CIB revenues accounted for 62.7% (equivalent to $36.3 million, of which Acroname contributed $3.4 million) compared to 68.2% (equivalent to $57.4 million) in 2023, as customers worked through excess inventory, which slowed the pace of orders.

- Automotive revenues accounted for 37.3% (equivalent to $21.6 million), compared to 31.8% (equivalent to $26.8 million) in 2023. The decrease is due to gradual price erosion and a reduction in the number of units sold to Mercedes Benz.

2024 GAAP net loss was $(36.6) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(19.7) million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2024 was $(21.1) million, compared to $(10.3) million in 2023.

Robust balance sheet of $131.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits, and no debt, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $133.1 at the end of September 2024, and $142.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Inventory balance of $10.2 million on December 31, 2024, down from $11.7 million on September 30, 2024, and $13.8 million on December 31, 2023.

2024 Business Highlights:

Achieved three design wins with leading European automotive OEMs for Valens' MIPI A-PHY standard-compliant chipsets.

Completed the acquisition of Acroname to accelerate the introduction of new innovative USB products for the industrial and professional audio video markets.

Targeted new verticals that have high growth potential, including industrial machine vision, with recently released chipsets.

Commercialized the VS6320 chipset, which has attracted over 50 customers for professional audio-video and machine vision applications that have started development of products, mainly for the video conferencing market, that are expected to be commercialized during the second half of 2025.

Presented a five-year plan that, if achieved, could see Valens more than quadruple its top-line revenues by 2029.

Announced a share repurchase program of $10 million, which was completed in January 2025.

Financial Outlook for Q1 and Full Year of 2025

For Q1 2025, Valens Semiconductor is targeting revenues to range between $16.3 million and $16.6 million, gross margin to range between 60.8% and 61.3%, and adjusted EBITDA loss to range between $(4.5) million and $(4.2) million.

For the full year 2025, Valens Semiconductor is targeting revenues to range between $71 million and $76 million.

Goals for 2025

Professional Audio-Video: Partial recovery from the inventory digestion cycle; adoption and commercialization of VS6320-based products for the video conferencing market.

Industrial Machine Vision: Design win announcements based on the VS6320 and VA7000 chipsets.

Automotive: Design win announcements with leading OEMs.

Acquisitions: Identify potential synergetic acquisitions and close at least one, assuming the identification of a relevant target.

Disclaimer: Valens Semiconductor does not provide GAAP net profit (loss) guidance as certain elements of net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See the tables below for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

NYSE Rule 203.01 Annual Financial Report Announcement

Pursuant to Rule 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Manual, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. hereby announces to holders of its ordinary shares that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 (including its full year 2024 audited financial statements), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025, is available in the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.valens.com/financials/secfilings/default.aspx. While the company encourages the sustainable approach of downloading and reading the report online, hard copies of the 2024 Annual Report will be provided free of charge, upon request, as follows: Valens Semiconductor Ltd., 8 Hanagar St. POB 7152, Hod Hasharon 4501309, Israel, or by emailing: [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future results, including financial results, our five-year plan, currency exchange rates, and contract wins, and future economic and market conditions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Valens Semiconductor's ("Valens") management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Valens Semiconductor. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry; the effect of inflation and a rising interest rate environment on our customers and industry; the ability of our customers to absorb inventory; competition in the semiconductor industry, and the failure to introduce new technologies and products in a timely manner to compete successfully against competitors; if Valens fails to adjust its supply chain volume due to changing market conditions or fails to estimate its customers' demand; disruptions in relationships with any one of Valens' key customers; any difficulty selling Valens' products if customers do not design its products into their product offerings; Valens' dependence on winning selection processes; even if Valens succeeds in winning selection processes for its products, Valens may not generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins from those wins; sustained yield problems or other delays or quality events in the manufacturing process of products; our ability to effectively manage, invest in, grow, and retain our sales force, research and development capabilities, marketing team and other key personnel; our ability to timely adjust product prices to customers following price increase by the supply chain; our ability to adjust our inventory level due to reduction in demand due to inventory buffers accrued by customers; our expectations regarding the outcome of any future litigation in which we are named as a party; our ability to adequately protect and defend our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; our ability to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; the market price and trading volume of the Valens ordinary shares may be volatile and could decline significantly; global political and economic uncertainty, including with respect to China - Taiwan relations; political, economic, governmental and tax consequences associated with our incorporation and location in Israel; and those factors discussed in Valens' Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Valens filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Valens does not presently know or that Valens currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Valens' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Valens anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Valens' assessments to change. However, while Valens may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Valens specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Valens' assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues 16,665 21,940 57,859 84,161 Gross Profit 10,073 13,527 34,277 52,592 Gross Margin 60.4 % 61.7 % 59.2 % 62.5 % Net Income (Loss) (7,317) 2,790 (36,583) (19,661) Working Capital[1] 133,577 158,763 133,577 158,763 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits[2] 130,955 142,020 130,955 142,020 Net cash (used in) operating activities (330) (4,136) 1,019 (6,359) Non-GAAP Financial Data







Non-GAAP Gross Margin[3] 64.5 % 63.1 % 62.9 % 63.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Income (Loss)[4] (3,688) 2,212 (21,063) (10,259) Non-GAAP Income (Loss) per share (in U.S. Dollars) [5] $(0.02) $0.06 $(0.15) $(0.05)

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















REVENUES 16,665

21,940

57,859

84,161 COST OF REVENUES (6,592)

(8,413)

(23,582)

(31,569) GROSS PROFIT 10,073

13,527

34,277

52,592 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development expenses (10,061)

(8,631)

(40,475)

(48,171) Sales and marketing expenses (4,666)

(3,984)

(18,302)

(17,314) General and administrative expenses (3,671)

(2,648)

(16,465)

(14,024) Change in earnout liability (85)

-

(377)

- TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (18,483)

(15,263)

(75,619)

(79,509) OPERATING LOSS (8,410)

(1,736)

(41,342)

(26,917) Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares (1)

95

37

1,713 Financial income, net 1,136

4,477

4,795

5,637 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (7,275)

2,836

(36,510)

(19,567) INCOME TAXES (44)

(51)

(96)

(112) INCOME (LOSS) AFTER INCOME TAXES (7,319)

2,785

(36,606)

(19,679) Equity in earnings of investee 2

5

23

18 NET INCOME (LOSS) (7,317)

2,790

(36,583)

(19,661)















Other comprehensive income:













Change in unrealized gains on cash flow hedges 601

-

601

- TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (6,716)

2,790

(35,982)

(19,661) EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA:













BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE[6] (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.07)

$0.03

$(0.35)

$(0.19) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VESTED RSUS USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE 106,683,126

102,964,797

105,477,191

101,985,939





















VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands) ASSETS

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents



35,423



17,261 Short-term deposits



95,532



124,759 Restricted Short-term deposit



1,138



- Trade accounts receivables



7,751



14,642 Inventories



10,155



13,836 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,904



4,196 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



153,903



174,694 LONG-TERM ASSETS:











Property and equipment, net



3,555



2,954 Operating lease right-of-use assets



7,458



2,202 Intangible assets



4,702



- Goodwill



1,847



- Other assets



687



708 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS



18,249



5,864 TOTAL ASSETS



172,152



180,558













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES



20,326



15,931 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Forfeiture shares



1



38 Operating leases liabilities



6,645



190 Earnout liability



2,413



- Other long-term liabilities



79



95 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



9,138



323 TOTAL LIABILITIES



29,464



16,254













TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



142,688



164,304 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



172,152



180,558















VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,



2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss) for the period

(7,317) 2,790 (36,583)

(19,661) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization

788 439 2,546

1,632 Stock-based compensation

3,859 3,509 15,118

15,026 Exchange rate differences

(693) (2,707) 660

945 Realized and unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments

609 - 609

- Interest on short-term deposits

(361) (481) 244

(848) Change in fair value of forfeiture shares

1 (95) (37)

(1,713) Change in earnout liability

85 - 377

- Reduction in the carrying amount of ROU assets

(119) 410 1,500

1,874 Equity in earnings of investee, net of dividend received

(4) (12) 17

1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Trade accounts receivable

(534) (7,020) 7,185

(3,166) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(294) (557) 991

489 Inventories

1,503 3,066 6,178

9,980 Other long-term assets

19 (168) 12

(174) Current Liabilities

1,906 (2,931) 3,496

(9,187) Change in operating lease liabilities

209 (347) (1,278)

(1,598) Other long-term liabilities

13 (32) (16)

41 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(330) (4,136) 1,019

(6,359) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Investment in short-term deposits

(37,879) (32,682) (141,541)

(206,024) Maturities of short-term deposits

40,695 41,804 170,113

208,561 Purchase of property and equipment

(880) (86) (1,867)

(1,185) Investment in a restricted short-term deposit

(1,120) - (1,120)

- Derivative instruments of non-designated hedges

(4) - (4)

- Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired

- - (7,800)

- Net cash provided by investing activities

812 9,036 17,781

1,352 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Repurchase of Ordinary Shares

(1,016) - (1,016)

- Exercise of stock options

169 233 861

1,498 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(847) 233 (155)

1,498













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

345 942 (483)

746 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(20) 6,075 18,162

(2,763) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

35,443 11,186 17,261

20,024 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

35,423 17,261 35,423

17,261













SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION











Cash paid for taxes

20 31 122

293













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment

260 486 569

611 Repurchase of Ordinary Shares

597 - 597

- Fair value of earnout liability assumed in business combination

- - 2,036

- Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of-use assets and lease modification

682 24 6,094

398

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares, change in earnout liability and certain batch production incident expenses, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023









Net income (loss) (7,317) 2,790 (36,583) (19,661) Adjusted to exclude the following:









Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 1 (95) (37) (1,713)

Change in earnout liability 85 - 377 -

Financial income, net (1,136) (4,477) (4,795) (5,637)

Income taxes 44 51 96 112

Equity in earnings of investee (2) (5) (23) (18)

Certain batch production incident expenses (income) (10) - 2,238 -

Depreciation and amortization 788 439 2,546 1,632

Stock-based compensation expenses 3,859 3,509 15,118 15,026 Adjusted EBITDA income (loss) (3,688) 2,212 (21,063) (10,259)

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following tables provide a calculation of the GAAP Income (Loss) per ordinary share and reconciliation to

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) per ordinary share.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, GAAP Income (Loss) per ordinary Share 2024 2023 2024 2023









GAAP Net income (loss) used for computing Income (Loss) per ordinary Share (7,317) 2,790 (36,583) (19,661) Earnings Per Share Data:







GAAP income (loss) per ordinary Share (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.07) $0.03 $(0.35) $(0.19) Weighted average number of shares and vested RSUs used in computing net income (loss) per ordinary share 106,683,126 102,964,797 105,477,191 101,985,939

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) per ordinary Share 2024 2023 2024 2023









GAAP Net income (loss) (7,317) 2,790 (36,583) (19,661) Adjusted to exclude the following:







Stock based compensation 3,859 3,509 15,118 15,026 Depreciation and amortization 788 439 2,546 1,632 Certain batch production incident expenses (income) (10) - 2,238 - Change in earnout liability 85 - 377 - Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 1 (95) (37) (1,713) Total Income (Loss) used for computing Income (Loss) per ordinary Share (2,594) 6,643 (16,341) (4,716) Earnings Per Share Data:







Non-GAAP Income (Loss) per ordinary Share (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.02) $0.06 $(0.15) $(0.05) Weighted average number of shares and vested RSUs used for computing net income (loss) per ordinary share 106,683,126 102,964,797 105,477,191 101,985,939

[1] Working Capital is calculated as Total Current Assets, less Total Current Liabilities, as of the last day of the period.

[2] As of the last day of the period.

[3] Non-GAAP Gross Margin is defined as: GAAP Gross Profit excluding share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses, divided by revenue. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses were $681 thousand and $328 thousand, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses were $2,135 thousand and $1,200 thousand, respectively.

[4] Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, certain batch production incident expenses and change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares and in earnout liability, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure in accordance with GAAP.

[5] See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

[6] See footnote 5.

