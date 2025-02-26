U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Inaugural Digbee Assessment Results

As U.S Gold Approaches Financing Activities for the CK Gold Project, the Assessment Demonstrates that the Company is on the Right Track to Satisfy Lenders

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: USAU), is pleased to announce the results of an independent assessment conducted by Digbee Limited ("Digbee"). Digbee's platform provides companies a right-sized, future-looking set of globally aligned sustainability frameworks. Digbee evaluates a comprehensive range of factors-considering both a project's context and the effectiveness of management actions-to assign a rating from AAA to D. The overall inaugural BBB score achieved by U.S. Gold, largely for its CK Gold Project, reflects the average across all assessment criteria. We believe this rating endorses our progress and confirms that we are on track to meet and exceed the risk review criteria set by financing entities.

Operating and conducting business responsibly, by respecting local communities, protecting the environment, and maintaining strong business practices is not just about gaining acceptance and following best practices; it's also good business sense. Companies that embed responsibility into their core operations build stronger stakeholder relationships, mitigate risks, and create long-term value. This acceptance is not only necessary for securing permits but also for obtaining the social license to operate. To date, U.S. Gold has received permits to develop its CK Gold Project in southeast Wyoming, and as we progress toward securing project financing, development lenders require assurances that all potential project risks have been addressed. These risks can span a wide spectrum, including governance (ensuring the company adheres to established business practices), environmental (complying with laws, regulations, and practices to prevent and mitigate damage to natural surroundings), and social factors (engaging local communities and securing their acceptance of project development). Development lenders, through experience, have gathered criteria to evaluate whether risks have been addressed, and their investment is secure. The Digbee platform not only helps guide companies in their activities, but it also provides investors with some comfort through an independent review that confirms risks-measured against a wide range of criteria and international best practice-have been addressed.

George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold, said, "Over the last four years, we have endeavored to do things 'the right way,' reaching out to the local community and authorities and taking care that our disturbances resulting from exploration activities are cleared up as we go along. That same responsible attitude and the desire to be a 'good neighbor' as we get into development and operation is top of mind. We are pleased to share the results of this independent assessment of our activities. The assessment shows where we can still do better, but overall the BBB rating at this early stage is a great endorsement that we are on the right track as we move toward development."

Mr. Jamie Strauss, the founder and CEO of Digbee, commented, "U.S. Gold's completion of the Digbee assessment underscores its commitment to responsible development and transparency. By proactively evaluating risks and opportunities, the Company is positioning itself to build long-term value while meeting the evolving expectations of investors and stakeholders. This is a crucial step in demonstrating leadership and resilience in today's mining landscape."

The results of the Digbee assessment are available and summarized on the Company's website and can be accessed by following the link here.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. Its fully permitted CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. In addition, the Company has two exploration projects: Keystone Gold located on the Cortez Trend in Nevada about 11 miles south of Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez Hills Complex, and Challis Gold located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our belief that the BBB rating endorses our progress and confirms that we are on track to meet and exceed the risk review criteria set by financing entities, as well as our progress toward securing project financing and moving toward development. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions, the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs, the success or failure of future drilling programs, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

[email protected]

www.usgoldcorp.com

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.