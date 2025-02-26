Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Delivers 8.1% Utility ROE and Earnings Growth of ~8.0% Year-over-Year

O&M/Customer Flat Year-over-Year Reflecting Progress on Utility Cost Optimization

Initiated 2025 Utility Net Income and Capital Expenditures Guidance and Forward-Looking Utility Net Income CAGR and Rate Base CAGR Guidance

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas Holdings" or "Company") today reported fourth quarter 2024 consolidated net income of $92.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, and adjusted consolidated net income of $100.1 million, or $1.39 per diluted share. For the full-year ended December 31, 2024, consolidated net income was $198.8 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, and adjusted consolidated net income was $227.9 million, or $3.16 per diluted share. These results compared to consolidated net income of $72.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, and adjusted consolidated net income of $86.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, and consolidated net income of $150.9 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, and adjusted consolidated net income of $258.5 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

The utility, Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas"), reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $97.2 million, and full-year 2024 net income of $261.2 million, compared to net income of $91.7 million and $242.2 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2023. Adjusted Southwest Gas net income was $95.2 million and $248.6 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, respectively.

"In 2024, we made excellent progress advancing our strategic priorities, delivering improved outcomes for our stakeholders and continuing our transformation into a premier, pure-play natural gas utility," said Karen Haller, President and Chief Executive Officer at Southwest Gas Holdings. "With the successful IPO of Centuri Holdings, Inc. and onboarding of Chris Brown as Centuri's President and CEO, we remain focused on completing a full separation efficiently," continued Haller.

"At the utility, we delivered net income growth of nearly 8% through the execution of our regulatory strategy, effective cost management, and strong customer growth in our service territories. Our full-year 2024 utility net income results were $18 million above the high end of our expected range. This net income growth resulted in continued ROE improvement, with the utility now having delivered above 8% ROE for the second straight year," added Haller.

"We expect outcomes of our currently pending rate cases to provide further incremental improvement to financial results going forward, reflecting the value of the investments we have made to serve our customers and support economic activity," Haller continued.

"I am proud of our entire team's hard work to ensure a safe and reliable natural gas system, execute our regulatory strategy, and move our transformation forward over the past year. I am optimistic that these efforts will enable us to deliver on our commitments to all of our stakeholders, while contributing to our strong communities for years to come," Haller concluded.

2024 Southwest Gas Holdings Operational and Financial Highlights

In April 2024, completed initial public offering ("IPO") of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) ("Centuri") common stock, with net proceeds used primarily to repay a portion of Centuri debt;

Finished 2024 with more than $360 million in cash, and have ample liquidity to address 2025 plans. Extended $550 million term loan credit agreement in the third quarter of 2024, which now matures on July 31, 2025;

$45.4 million lower overall net loss compared to the prior year. Full-year 2024 corporate and administrative expenses include $44.3 million in term loan and revolving credit facility-related interest expense and $8.2 million related to Centuri separation costs;

Non-GAAP adjustments to fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings primarily related to the amortization of intangible assets at Centuri and Centuri-related separation costs.



SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share items)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Results of Consolidated Operations













Contribution to net income - natural gas distribution $ 97,185

$ 91,661

$ 261,176

$ 242,226 Contribution to net income (loss) - utility infrastructure services 8,134

(5,250)

(13,086)

19,652 Contribution to net income (loss) - pipeline and storage -

-

-

(16,288) Corporate and administrative loss (12,863)

(13,542)

(49,275)

(94,701) Net income $ 92,456

$ 72,869

$ 198,815

$ 150,889 Adjusted net income(1) $ 100,111

$ 86,219

$ 227,934

$ 258,548 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.28

$ 1.01

$ 2.76

$ 2.13 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.39

$ 1.20

$ 3.16

$ 3.64 Weighted average diluted shares 72,141

71,916

72,032

70,990

(1) For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted net income and its comparable GAAP measure of Net income (loss), see the table later in this press release.

Business Segment Highlights

Southwest Gas / Natural Gas Distribution Segment Overview:

Delivered utility return on year-end equity of 8.1%;

Approximately 41,000 new meter sets (1.8% growth rate) added during the 12 months ended December 31, 2024;

Achieved full-year utility gross margin of $0.7 billion and record annual operating margin of $1.3 billion;

In April 2024, annual revenue increase of ~$59 million approved in Nevada, which included an increase in allowed return on equity (9.5%) and an equity capitalization structure of 50%;

Filed three rate cases: $126 million general rate case in Arizona in February 2024 (final decision expected March 2025); ~$13 million 1 general rate case for Great Basin in March 2024 (in effect September 2024, subject to refund, with final decision expected April 2025); and ~$50 million general rate case in California in September 2024 (final decision expected end of 2025 and rates in effect in 2026);

Operations and maintenance ("O&M") expenses were flat, on a per customer basis, in 2024 as compared to 2023, reflective of cost discipline;

$859 million capital investment (on an accrual basis) during 2024, a ~15% increase from 2023;

Fully recovered deferred purchased gas cost balances from the winter of 2022-2023;

Finished the year with $311 million in cash;

Extended $400 million revolving credit facility to August 2029;

#1 in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the West among Large Utilities by J.D. Power 5 years in a row2.

____________________ 1 Updated to reflect actual costs as of August 2024; original revenue increase requested was $16 million 2 Southwest Gas received the highest score in the West Large segment (serving 400,000 or more residential customers) of the J.D. Power 2020-2024 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction nationally among gas residential customers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.





Southwest Gas / Natural Gas Distribution - Fourth Quarter 2024

The natural gas distribution segment recorded net income of $97.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $91.7 million and adjusted net income of $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was driven primarily by increases in operating margin and lower O&M expense, partially offset by lower other income, higher depreciation and amortization expenses, and higher interest expense.

Key drivers of fourth quarter 2024 performance as compared to fourth quarter 2023 performance include:

Increased operating margin by $30 million compared to the fourth quarter 2023, primarily driven by ~$22 million related to new general rates in Nevada (effective April 2024) to recover costs and investments made on behalf of customers through October 2023, and to a lesser extent, the California attrition increase. Customer growth resulted in ~$3 million of increased margin quarter-over-quarter. The remainder of margin improvement relates primarily to revenue associated with the impacts of certain rate components of infrastructure trackers, the Nevada variable interest expense rate mechanism, and a $2.6 million unfavorable out-of-period adjustment related to net cost of gas sold;

A $2.9 million decrease in O&M expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily related to reduction in other contractor and professional services. These decreases, along with others, were partially offset by general cost increases in a variety of areas, including leak survey and line locating costs;

Depreciation and amortization increased $5.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a 7.6% increase in average gas plant in service, as well as higher regulatory account amortization ($1.8 million);

Other income decreased $13.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by a $4.6 million decrease in interest income related to carrying charges associated with regulatory account balances, including the purchased gas adjustment ("PGA") mechanisms (which was partially offset by higher interest earned on elevated comparable cash balances), a $4.7 million decrease in Company-owned Life Insurance ("COLI") results, and a $0.8 million decrease in the allowance for equity funds used during construction, along with higher donations and other deductions. These decreases were partially offset by a $3.1 million prior year loss on the disposition of a company property and $1.0 million lower non-service-related components of employee pension and other postretirement benefit costs;

Interest expense increased $5.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher variable debt costs, including interest expense accrued associated with regulatory account balances, including the PGA mechanisms;

Income tax expense was $1.5 million higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher pre-tax income; and

The recorded fourth quarter 2024 earnings did not include any adjustments, while adjustments to recorded fourth quarter 2023 earnings included ~$4 million of collective after-tax consulting fees related to the utility cost optimization initiative.

Southwest Gas / Natural Gas Distribution - Full Year 2024

The natural gas distribution segment recorded net income of $261.2 million in 2024, compared to net income of $242.2 million and adjusted net income of $248.6 million in 2023. This increase was driven primarily by increases in operating margin, partly offset by lower other income and COLI results, higher interest expense, depreciation and amortization expenses, O&M expense, and income tax expense.

Key drivers of 2024 performance as compared to 2023 include:

Increased operating margin by $72.5 million compared to 2023. Customer growth provided approximately $12 million as approximately 41,000 first-time meter sets were added in 2024, and combined rate relief across all our service territories added approximately $66 million of incremental margin. Favorable impacts ($9.2 million, combined) were also realized in connection with certain rate components of infrastructure trackers and the Nevada variable interest rate expense mechanism. Furthermore, late fee assessments on customer account balances provided approximately $3 million in incremental margin. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in recoveries associated with regulatory programs, totaling $6.8 million for which an associated comparable decrease is also reflected in amortization expense (discussed below). In addition, certain immaterial out-of-period corrections occurred in both 2023 and 2024 resulting in an unfavorable variance between comparative periods, primarily driven by an $8 million favorable adjustment in 2023. Customary gas used in operations (the effects of which are offset in O&M expense) also reduced operating margin ($4 million);

A $9.2 million, or 1.8%, increase in O&M expense compared to 2023, which is flat on a per customer basis. The slightly higher O&M expense was primarily driven by higher direct labor and leak survey and line locating activities partially offset by lower external and professional services (the majority of which related to utility optimization consulting fees in 2023);

Depreciation and amortization increased $7.6 million, or 2.6%, year-over-year, including from a $720 million, or 7.4%, increase in average gas plant in service compared to 2023, partially offset by $6.8 million lower regulatory account amortization when compared to the prior year. The increase in gas plant in service was attributable to pipeline capacity reinforcement work, franchise requirements, scheduled pipe replacement activities, and new infrastructure;

Other income decreased $16.4 million compared to 2023, reflecting $17.2 million lower interest income, primarily related to carrying charges associated with the reduction in the deferred purchased gas cost balance and interest on other regulatory account balances (which was partially offset by higher interest earned on elevated comparable cash balances);

Interest expense increased $12.4 million compared to 2023, due to higher variable debt costs, as well as interest expense accrued associated with regulatory account balances, including the PGA mechanisms as well as the higher debt component of the allowance for funds used during construction;

Income tax expense was $6.3 million higher in 2024 compared to 2023 due to higher pre-tax income; and

The recorded 2024 earnings did not include any adjustments, while adjustments to recorded full year 2023 recorded earnings included $6.3 million of collective after-tax consulting fees related to the utility optimization initiative.

Southwest Gas / Natural Gas Distribution Segment Guidance and Outlook:

The Company has initiated the following forward-looking guidance for Southwest Gas, as follows:

(in millions, except percentages)

Current Estimates 2025 Southwest Gas net income guidance(1)

$265 - $275 2025 Capital expenditures in support of customer growth, system improvements, and

pipe replacement programs

~$880 2025 - 2029 Southwest Gas adjusted net income CAGR(2)

6.0% - 8.0% 2025 - 2029 Capital expenditures

$4,300 2025 - 2029 Southwest Gas rate base CAGR(2)

6.0% - 8.0%

(1) Assumes $3 - $5 million COLI earnings. (2) Net income and rate base compound annual growth rate: base year 2025.

Centuri / Utility Infrastructure Services Segment Overview:

Revenues of $2.6 billion in 2024, a decrease of $262 million, or 9%, compared to 2023;

Operating income of $86.8 million in 2024, a decrease of $49.6 million compared to 2023;

In April 2024, paid down $316 million of debt from proceeds of the successful IPO;

Acquired the remaining interest in Linetec Services, LLC previously held by noncontrolling parties;

Appointed Chris Brown as President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 3, 2024.

Centuri / Utility Infrastructure Services - Fourth Quarter 2024

The utility infrastructure services segment recorded net income of $8.1 million and adjusted net income of $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $(5.3) million and adjusted net income of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Results benefited from increased storm restoration services, including residual work related to Hurricane Helene and the impact of Hurricane Milton in October, which collectively drove a $47 million increase in storm restoration services revenues versus the prior year period.

Key drivers of Centuri's fourth quarter 2024 performance as compared to fourth quarter 2023 include:

$47 million higher storm restoration services revenue versus the prior year period, resulting from the continued impacts of Hurricane Helene and the impact of Hurricane Milton in October. These benefits were partially offset by lower U.S. gas infrastructure services margins at Centuri, which were negatively impacted by unfavorable mix of work as well as $43 million lower offshore wind revenues when compared with the same period in 2023;

$2.6 million lower severance costs when compared with the fourth quarter of 2023;

Interest expense was lower by $5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, reflective of lower outstanding debt balances; and

Non-GAAP adjustments to recorded fourth quarter 2024 earnings included $1 million of collective net after-tax strategic review costs, while the recorded fourth quarter 2023 earnings included a comparable amount of such costs. Amortization of acquired intangible assets for fourth quarter 2024 included $4 million of after-tax costs and $5 million of after-tax costs for the comparable 2023 period.

Centuri / Utility Infrastructure Services - Full Year 2024

The utility infrastructure services segment recorded a net loss of $13.1 million and adjusted net income of $9.8 million in 2024, compared to net income of $19.7 million and adjusted net income of $42.3 million in 2023.

Key drivers of Centuri's 2024 performance as compared to 2023 include:

$262 million, or 9%, decrease in revenues compared to 2023, driven by a reduction in offshore wind revenues of $114 million, partially offset by an increase in emergency restoration services revenue of approximately $50 million. The remaining decrease primarily relates to a reduction in net volumes under existing customer master services agreements ("MSAs") stemming primarily from delayed or unfavorable regulatory decisions faced by key customers;

$202 million, or 8%, decrease in infrastructure services expenses compared to 2023, primarily due to decreased work under offshore wind projects and changes in mix of work;

Depreciation and amortization decreased $10 million year-over-year, driven by a number of small tools becoming fully depreciated in 2023 and more efficient utilization of existing fixed assets in recent periods; and

Non-GAAP adjustments recorded in 2024 earnings included $3.5 million of net after-tax strategic review and IPO costs, while 2023 earnings included $2.5 million of such after-tax costs. Amortization of acquired intangible assets for the 2024 year end included $17.5 million of after-tax costs and $20.1 million of after-tax costs for the comparable 2023 period. Additionally, an adjustment was recorded for accounts receivable securitization fees and debt extinguishment loss ($1.9 million, after-tax) for the 2024 year end, while no such cost was incurred nor adjusted in the comparable 2023 period.

Centuri Separation Update

Southwest Gas Holdings will update investors on its plans with respect to the balance of its 81% ownership stake held in Centuri at a future date. This may include a sale of Centuri shares, a potential exchange of Centuri shares for Southwest Gas Holdings shares, a distribution of Centuri shares to Southwest Gas Holdings shareholders, or some combination thereof. Southwest Gas Holdings remains committed to pursuing a pure-play utility strategy through an exit of its remaining interest in Centuri, and the IPO put the Company on a path to achieving that objective.

Southwest Gas Holdings currently has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe, reliable, sustainable, and affordable service while innovating additional energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings owns approximately 81% of the stock of Centuri Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Measures. This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include (i) adjusted consolidated earnings (loss) per diluted share, (ii) adjusted consolidated net income, (iii) natural gas distribution segment adjusted net income (loss), (iv) natural gas distribution segment operating margin, (v) pipeline and storage segment adjusted net income (loss), (vi) utility infrastructure services segment adjusted net income (loss), and (vii) adjusted corporate and administrative net loss.

Management also uses the non-GAAP measure operating margin related to its natural gas distribution operations. Southwest Gas recognizes operating revenues from the distribution and transportation of natural gas (and related services) to customers. Gas cost is a tracked cost, which is passed through to customers without markup under PGA mechanisms, impacting revenues and net cost of gas sold on a dollar-for-dollar basis, thereby having no impact on Southwest Gas' profitability. Therefore, management routinely uses operating margin, defined by management as regulated operations revenues less the net cost of gas sold, in its analysis of Southwest Gas' financial performance. Operating margin also forms a basis for Southwest Gas' various regulatory decoupling mechanisms. Management believes supplying information regarding operating margin provides investors and other interested parties with useful and relevant information to analyze Southwest Gas' financial performance in a rate-regulated environment. (The Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Earnings Digest included herein provides reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures.)

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS DIGEST (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Consolidated Operating Revenues

$ 1,270,137

$ 1,367,531









Net income applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ 92,456

$ 72,869









Weighted Average Common Shares

71,916

71,672









Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 1.29

$ 1.02









Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 1.28

$ 1.01









Reconciliation of Gross margin to Operating Margin (non-GAAP measure)







Utility Gross Margin

$ 225,729

$ 197,950 Plus:







Operations and maintenance (excluding Admin & General) expense

79,081

82,944 Depreciation and amortization expense

82,432

76,699 Operating Margin

$ 387,242

$ 357,593









Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Consolidated Operating Revenues

$ 5,112,445

$ 5,433,972









Net Income (loss) applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ 198,815

$ 150,889









Weighted Average Common Shares

71,841

70,787









Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 2.77

$ 2.13









Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 2.76

$ 2.13









Reconciliation of Gross margin to Operating Margin (non-GAAP measure)







Utility Gross Margin

$ 696,964

$ 640,955 Plus:







Operations and maintenance (excluding Admin & General) expense

325,152

316,246 Depreciation and amortization expense

303,095

295,462 Operating Margin

$ 1,325,211

$ 1,252,663

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and their comparable GAAP measure of Net income (loss) and Diluted earnings (loss) per share is presented below. Note that the comparable GAAP measures related to net income (loss) are also included in Note 13 - Segment Information in the Company's December 31, 2024 Form 10-K.

Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to non-GAAP measure of

Adjusted net income (loss)















Net income applicable to Natural Gas Distribution (GAAP)

$ 97,185

$ 91,661

$ 261,176

$ 242,226 Plus:















Consulting fees related to optimization opportunity

identification, benchmarking, and assessment

-

4,717

-

8,326 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

-

(1,132)

-

(1,999) Adjusted net income applicable to Natural Gas Distribution

$ 97,185

$ 95,246

$ 261,176

$ 248,553

















Net income (loss) applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services

(GAAP)

$ 8,134

$ (5,250)

$ (13,086)

$ 19,652 Plus:















Strategic review, including Centuri separation

1,479

1,588

4,074

3,365 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

(363)

(397)

(540)

(841) Accounts receivable securitization fees and Debt

extinguishment loss

-

-

2,525

- Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

-

-

(620)

- Amortization of intangible assets(2)

5,385

6,663

23,132

26,670 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

(1,321)

(1,635)

(5,676)

(6,543) Adjusted net income applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services

$ 13,314

$ 969

$ 9,809

$ 42,303

















Net loss applicable to Pipeline and Storage (GAAP)(2)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (16,288) Plus:















Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

21,215 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

-

-

-

6,196 Nonrecurring stand-up costs associated with integrating

MountainWest

-

-

-

2,565 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

-

-

-

(616) Adjusted net income applicable to Pipeline and Storage

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 13,072





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss - Corporate and administrative (GAAP)

$ (12,863)

$ (13,542)

$ (49,275)

$ (94,701) Plus:















Goodwill impairment and loss on sale and sale-related

expenses

-

11

-

52,064 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

-

(3)

-

(12,496) MountainWest stand-up, integration, and transaction-related

costs

-

-

-

291 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

-

-

-

(70) Consulting fees related to optimization opportunity

identification, benchmarking, and assessment

-

833

-

1,470 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

-

(200)

-

(353) Centuri separation costs

3,256

3,822

8,188

11,073 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

(781)

(917)

(1,964)

(2,658) Adjusted net loss applicable to Corporate and administrative

$ (10,388)

$ (9,996)

$ (43,051)

$ (45,380)

















Net income applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings (GAAP)

$ 92,456

$ 72,869

$ 198,815

$ 150,889 Plus:















Goodwill impairment and loss on sale and sale-related

expenses

-

11

-

73,279 Accounts receivable securitization fees and Debt

extinguishment loss

-

-

2,525

- MountainWest stand-up, integration, and transaction-related

costs

-

-

-

2,856 Consulting fees related to optimization opportunity

identification, benchmarking, and assessment

-

5,550

-

9,796 Strategic review and Centuri separation

4,735

5,410

12,262

14,438 Amortization of intangible assets(2)

5,385

6,663

23,132

26,670 Income tax effect of adjustment above(1)

(2,465)

(4,284)

(8,800)

(19,380) Adjusted net income applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ 100,111

$ 86,219

$ 227,934

$ 258,548

















Weighted average shares - diluted

72,141

71,916

72,032

70,990

















Earnings per share:















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.28

$ 1.01

$ 2.76

$ 2.13 Adjusted consolidated earnings per diluted share

$ 1.39

$ 1.20

$ 3.16

$ 3.64

(1) Calculated using the Company's blended statutory tax rate of 24%, except for items pertaining to the Utility Infrastructure Services segment which was calculated using a blended statutory tax rate of ~25% and Goodwill impairment which was calculated using an effective tax rate of ~23%. Certain Settlement agreement costs are non-deductible for tax purposes, in addition to a component of the impairment loss that was a permanent item without tax basis thereby lowering the 2023 tax benefit by $11.2 million. (2) The information for 2023 reflects activity related to the period from January 1, 2023 to February 13, 2023 (the last full day of ownership).

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SUMMARY UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Results of Consolidated Operations













Contribution to net income (loss) - natural gas distribution $ 97,185

$ 91,661

$ 261,176

$ 242,226 Contribution to net income (loss) - utility infrastructure services 8,134

(5,250)

(13,086)

19,652 Contribution to net income (loss) - pipeline and storage -

-

-

(16,288) Corporate and administrative loss (12,863)

(13,542)

(49,275)

(94,701) Net income $ 92,456

$ 72,869

$ 198,815

$ 150,889















Basic earnings per share $ 1.29

$ 1.02

$ 2.77

$ 2.13 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28

$ 1.01

$ 2.76

$ 2.13















Weighted average common shares 71,916

71,672

71,841

70,787 Weighted average diluted shares 72,141

71,916

72,032

70,990















Results of Natural Gas Distribution













Regulated operations revenues $ 553,059

$ 702,216

$ 2,475,216

$ 2,499,564 Net cost of gas sold 165,817

344,623

1,150,005

1,246,901 Operating margin 387,242

357,593

1,325,211

1,252,663 Operations and maintenance expense 130,591

133,457

520,820

511,646 Depreciation and amortization 82,432

76,699

303,095

295,462 Taxes other than income taxes 22,551

21,770

88,965

87,261 Operating income 151,668

125,667

412,331

358,294 Other income (deductions) 5,300

18,939

54,276

70,661 Net interest deductions 43,662

38,332

162,257

149,830 Income before income taxes 113,306

106,274

304,350

279,125 Income tax expense 16,121

14,613

43,174

36,899 Contribution to consolidated results - natural gas distribution $ 97,185

$ 91,661

$ 261,176

$ 242,226



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Results of Utility Infrastructure Services













Utility infrastructure services revenues $ 717,078

$ 665,315

$ 2,637,229

$ 2,899,276 Operating expenses:













Utility infrastructure services expenses 649,985

612,318

2,415,101

2,617,402 Depreciation and amortization 33,433

34,464

135,345

145,446 Operating income 33,660

18,533

86,783

136,428 Other income (deductions) (524)

(247)

376

64 Net interest deductions 19,862

24,444

90,515

97,476 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,274

(6,158)

(3,356)

39,016 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,195

(1,680)

3,709

14,736 Net income (loss) 10,079

(4,478)

(7,065)

24,280 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,945

772

6,021

4,628 Contribution to consolidated results attributable to Centuri $ 8,134

$ (5,250)

$ (13,086)

$ 19,652

FINANCIAL STATISTICS





Market value to book value per share at quarter end

145 % Twelve months to date return on equity -- total company

5.8 %

-- gas segment

8.1 % Common stock dividend yield at quarter end

3.5 % Customer to employee ratio at quarter end (gas segment)

927 to 1

GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT

Authorized Rate Base

(In thousands)

Authorized Rate of

Return

Authorized Return on

Common Equity Rate Jurisdiction





Arizona

$ 2,607,568

6.73 %

9.30 % Southern Nevada(1)

1,780,756

7.00

9.50 Northern Nevada(1)

227,060

7.01

9.50 Southern California(2)

285,691

8.02

11.16 Northern California(2)

92,983

7.91

11.16 South Lake Tahoe(2)

56,818

7.91

11.16 Great Basin Gas Transmission Company(3)

135,460

8.30

11.80 Total/Weighted Average

5,186,336

6.98 %

9.60 %

(1) Effective April 2024. (2) Authorized returns updated effective January 1, 2024, due to an Automatic Rate of Return Trigger Mechanism. (3) Estimated amounts based on 2019/2020 rate case settlement.

SYSTEM THROUGHPUT BY CUSTOMER CLASS

Year Ended December 31, (In dekatherms)

2024

2023

2022 Residential

77,066,236

86,965,340

81,391,894 Small commercial

33,289,392

35,091,975

33,498,789 Large commercial

10,838,926

11,091,489

10,004,476 Industrial / Other

5,535,745

7,759,919

5,004,721 Transportation

92,698,389

85,685,447

92,518,734 Total system throughput

219,428,688

226,594,170

222,418,614 HEATING DEGREE DAY COMPARISON











Actual

1,669

1,952

1,828 Ten-year average

1,674

1,647

1,639

Heating degree days for prior periods have been recalculated using the current period customer mix.

