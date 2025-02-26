Innovative Eyewear, Inc.: Innovative Eyewear Announces Secure Walkie Channels for the Lucyd App, Unlocking New Potential for Corporations and Teams Worldwide

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, today announced a significant update to the Lucyd App's Walkie feature. This new enhancement enables premium subscribers access to secure and private walkie channels, providing businesses and organizations with a powerful tool to communicate confidentially and seamlessly through Lucyd smart eyewear.

The Lucyd App's Walkie feature has revolutionized communication by offering users a walkie-talkie channel through their Lucyd glasses, making it easy to stay in touch hands-free while on the go. With this latest update, the addition of secure walkie channels takes it a step further, allowing premium users to establish private, encrypted communication channels that ensure the confidentiality of all of your conversations.

This update is especially beneficial for companies, corporations, and industries that require secure, real-time communication between teams. Whether it's for executives managing sensitive information, retail teams coordinating on the shop floor, or logistics operations in need of constant coordination, Lucyd's secure walkie channels provide an unparalleled level of security and convenience.

The ability to communicate over private channels can improve operational efficiency, reduce communication errors, and protect sensitive information from potential theft. Through Lucyd glasses, users are now able to keep their conversations private, even in busy, noisy environments, offering an advantage for enterprises dealing with sensitive data.

This update supports businesses and enterprises across various sectors including:

Corporate Teams: Streamlining communication within large organizations where sensitive discussions need to be securely transmitted without the risk of interception.

Streamlining communication within large organizations where sensitive discussions need to be securely transmitted without the risk of interception. Healthcare: Hospitals and healthcare facilities can use secure channels to communicate critical patient information without the risk of unauthorized access.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities can use secure channels to communicate critical patient information without the risk of unauthorized access. Retail Operations: Retail managers and floor staff can coordinate securely, improving efficiency while maintaining discretion on sensitive business operations or customer service issues.

Retail managers and floor staff can coordinate securely, improving efficiency while maintaining discretion on sensitive business operations or customer service issues. Logistics & Security: Delivery drivers, warehouse personnel, and security teams can keep in constant communication, knowing their transmissions are secure and confidential.

The launch of this feature is expected to transform the way teams collaborate, unlocking new potential for smart communication across the globe.

"We are thrilled to roll out this major update to the Lucyd App Walkie feature, allowing premium users to take advantage of secure and private communication channels," commented Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear Inc. "We believe this enhancement will open entirely new possibilities for businesses and teams around the world, making Lucyd smart eyewear a more valuable tool for secure, real-time communication in the workplace. This is just the beginning of what we envision as a critical part of the future of corporate communication."

Secure walkie channels are now available for premium subscribers at a cost of $7.99 /month. The update was officially launched on 2/24/25 , and businesses looking to take advantage of this cutting-edge communication feature can subscribe to the premium service through the Lucyd App.

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer ® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth smart glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated introduction of new products and features, and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products.

