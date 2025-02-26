Anzeige
Aktia Bank Plc: Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and upgraded outlook from negative to stable

Finanznachrichten News

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
26 February 2025 at 2.00 p.m.

Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and upgraded outlook from negative to stable

On 26 February 2025, Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the long-term outlook on Aktia's credit ratings for short-term and long-term funding from negative to stable. At the same time, Moody's confirmed Aktia's short-term funding rating at A2/P-1 and long-term funding rating at A2.
Moody's release is available at www.aktia.com under Investors > Debt & funding > Rating.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, Tel. +358 50 386 1753
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 562 2315, email ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2024 amounted to EUR 14.0 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


