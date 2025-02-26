Aktia Bank Plc: Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and upgraded outlook from negative to stable

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

26 February 2025 at 2.00 p.m.

Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and upgraded outlook from negative to stable

On 26 February 2025, Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the long-term outlook on Aktia's credit ratings for short-term and long-term funding from negative to stable. At the same time, Moody's confirmed Aktia's short-term funding rating at A2/P-1 and long-term funding rating at A2.

Moody's release is available at www.aktia.com under Investors > Debt & funding > Rating.

