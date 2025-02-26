Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai), the global leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, is honored to announce its collaboration with UCAP (https://utahcoalition.org/). OneMeta will provide real-time, AI-powered interpretation services using VerbumOnSite during its upcoming conference event: Conference for Help, Hope and Healing on March 1st, 2025. This effort underscores OneMeta's and UCAP's shared commitment to fostering language inclusiveness and raising awareness on critical societal issues.

VerbumOnSite will benefit the event by ensuring multilingual attendees can fully engage and connect with the program. Through real-time subtitles in their native language, attendees will experience every session and discussion with unparalleled clarity. This collaboration reinforces UCAP's foundational mission to empower individuals, strengthen families, and unite organizations in the fight against the effects of adult explicit video content through education and collaboration.

"At OneMeta, we believe communication is the bridge to understanding," said Saúl Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "Partnering with the UCAP allows us to bring our mission to life by improving accessibility for the Latin community. Together, we aim to break barriers, foster language inclusion, and highlight the critical importance of addressing the fight against the effects of adult explicit video content in our society."

"We are thrilled to partner with OneMeta for this important event," said Melissa Hackett, Executive Director of the UCAP. "Providing this level of accessibility through VerbumOnSite marks a critical step toward expanding our reach and ensuring that all communities can fully engage. Through this collaboration, we continue to work toward a safer and more inclusive Utah."

OneMeta's VerbumOnSite leverages proprietary AI to deliver near-real-time multilingual interpretation across various sectors, from healthcare and education to government and public advocacy events. Its seamless integration makes it an ideal tool for events seeking to ensure inclusivity, connection, and understanding.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary end-to-end natural language processing architecture allows the spoken and written words to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's technology supports real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of enterprise security and privacy.



OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

About UCAP



The UCAP is committed to empowering individuals, strengthening families, and uniting organizations in the fight against adult explicit video content through education and collaboration. The UCAP provides resources, support groups, and educational events aimed at prevention and recovery. By fostering hope, help, and healing, The UCAP strives to create a society where families are protected, and individuals are equipped to make informed choices regarding media consumption. Join us in our mission to promote a healthier, more informed community. Visit https://utahcoalition.org/

