Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: 888499 | ISIN: US7588491032 | Ticker-Symbol: RRC
Tradegate
24.02.25
16:25 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2025 14:18 Uhr
Regency Centers Corporation: Regency Centers Upgraded by S&P Global Ratings to an 'A-' Credit Rating

Finanznachrichten News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation ("Regency Centers", the "Company" or "Regency") announced today that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") raised its credit ratings related to the Company to 'A-' with a stable outlook.

In its public announcement, S&P noted "Regency Centers has continued demonstrating solid operating performance and financial metric strength, with support from its high quality, grocery-anchored portfolio and healthy retail fundamentals."

"We very much appreciate S&P's recognition of Regency's commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline," said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This accomplishment is a testament to our Company's long track record of cash flow growth and balance sheet strength, creating value for stakeholders and providing stability through cycles."

About Regency Centers (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


