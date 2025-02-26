DSS, Inc. Announces Sale of Celios to Impact BioMedical, Streamlining Portfolio for Strategic Growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company focused on innovation-driven business models, today announced the sale of its Celios® air purification asset to Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) in a strategic, all-equity transaction valued at approximately $1.15 million. This divestiture aligns with DSS' ongoing strategy to optimize its portfolio and concentrate on core growth areas.

Celios® is a cutting-edge air purification technology featuring a patented three-stage filtration system capable of removing ultrafine particles as small as ten (10) nanometers, helping to improve indoor air quality and mitigate airborne health risks. The sale of this asset allows DSS to focus on other high-impact investments across its diversified business segments.

"The sale of Celios® to Impact BioMedical represents another step in our strategic efforts to streamline our holdings and focus on our core business objectives," said Jason Grady, CEO of DSS, Inc. "Impact BioMedical is well-positioned to leverage Celios'® innovative air purification technology, and we believe this transition will maximize the platform's potential while allowing DSS to continue to focus into areas with stronger long-term synergies."

This transaction strengthens DSS' commitment to advancing its strategic vision by concentrating on key business verticals that drive long-term shareholder value.

About DSS, Inc.:

DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) is a multinational company operating businesses across multiple high-growth sectors. DSS focuses on creating, acquiring, and investing in innovative companies that drive sustainable value for its shareholders.

About Celios®:

Celios® is an advanced air purification technology company committed to improving indoor air quality through patented filtration solutions. Designed for efficiency and portability, Celios® systems provide industry-leading air purification that meets the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.

