HYCU, Inc.: Wendy Inwood of HYCU Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs List

Results-oriented EMEA Channel Sales Leader Driving Partner Engagement and Recruitment for On-Premises, Hybrid Cloud, and SaaS Data Protection

Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 26, 2025a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Wendy Inwood, Senior Manager, EMEA Channel, HYCU, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Leaders List for EMEA. The listing highlights the most influential figures driving innovation, growth, and collaboration in the IT channel across EMEA.

Wendy Inwood has been instrumental in spearheading new partner acquisition and helping existing partners deliver data protection across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and SaaS. Since the introduction of HYCU R-Cloud, Wendy has introduced HYCU to partners in need of SaaS-based solutions where no other solutions were available. In addition, her focus has been on partner success development, embedded engagement, and relationship driven sales. Wendy takes a hands-on approach by directly working within resellers' sales departments to provide training, increase brand visibility, and offer rapid support. She is known for providing excellent customer support and care.

"All of us at HYCU are proud of Wendy and the work she continues to do for our key channel partners across EMEA," said Chris Nelson, Vice President, Global Sales, HYCU. "Wendy is an outstanding channel and partner relationship manager and has done an exceptional job of nurturing existing key partner relationships while fostering and creating new ones especially for those that need SaaS-based data protection solutions with HYCU R-Cloud. She is a joy to work with and I personally enjoy hearing from our partners about how critical she is in developing joint solutions that address the growing need for data protection across multiple clouds, and on-prem to SaaS. Congratulations Wendy, well deserved!"

The CRN Channel Leaders list recognises IT vendor and distribution executives who lead channel strategies for their organisations and drive innovations across channel initiatives in EMEA. The annual list honours channel leaders who are dedicated to building and evolving strategies that drive success for their channel partners and customers.

"The leaders we honour this year reimagine what's possible in the channel and consistently deliver best-in-class programs that drive results for solution providers across EMEA," said Victoria Pavlova, Editor, CRN UK, at The Channel Company. "Their ability to forge meaningful partnerships and craft dynamic strategies is transformative for providers and the channel. It's a privilege to recognise their groundbreaking contributions and celebrate their role in shaping the future of the channel."

Wendy Inwood added, "It's an honor to be recognized by the editorial team at CRN UK. The work that all of us at HYCU do with our key channel and strategic alliance partners to keep important customer data secure, protected and recoverable in the event of an outage or disruption is incredibly rewarding. In particular, the innovation our team drives for on-premises and cloud workloads coupled with the more than 80 SaaS applications we currently support is a testament to the tireless work of our engineering and enablement teams. 2025 is shaping out to be another outstanding year at HYCU."

CRN's 2025 Channel Leaders list were published on CRN UKbeginning February 24th.

For more information on HYCU, visit: www.hycu.com

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company.

Follow The Channel Company:LinkedIn , X, and Facebook.

© 2025The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc.

