American Van - Safe Fleet: American Van Equipment Continues to Innovate With Cutting-Edge Ladder Racks and Shelving Systems

Upgrade Van Equipment and Accessories: Innovative Storage and Safety Systems for Trucks and Cargo Vans

American Van Equipment, a Safe Fleet Brand, remains on the cutting edge of van and truck accessories with a range of products built to improve safety and efficiency. With an estimated 30 million service trucks on the road today, the need for effective storage has never been greater.

American Van

American Van Equipment

The company's pre-configured van shelving storage systems are designed to fit all vans including the Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter vans. These durable units are manufactured in the U.S. from high-quality aluminum and steel. By manufacturing and selling equipment directly from their factory, the company eliminates middlemen and ensures competitive prices and the highest quality.

Integrated van shelving systems typically incorporate small parts organizers, which are indispensable for trade professionals. These units are specifically designed for easy access and efficient storage of nuts, bolts, tools, and other small items. American Van Equipment's organizers are constructed from high-quality materials such as impact-resistant plastic or metal and are designed to withstand daily wear and tear.

With a diverse range of ladder racks for trucks, American Van Equipment continues to set a high bar for quality and performance. Ladder racks are one of the most common aftermarket accessories for contractors and tradespeople. However, along with the ladder rack, we also provide high-quality van accessories for Ford Transit, Ford Transit Connect, and other models. Roof-mounted racks are crucial for safety and are commonly used with cargo vans such as the Chevy Express/GMC Savana and the RAM ProMaster.

One of the industry's most popular van ladder racks is the ErgoRack which features a hydraulic-assisted design and a telescoping handle. The leverage created from this cutting-edge design swings the ladder to a safe height so contractors can easily load and unload their ladders without ever reaching the roof.

Bulkhead partitions are considered one of the most essential items for maintaining a safe and organized vehicle. A bulkhead partition serves as a critical barrier between the cab and the cargo area, providing protection and security. Bulkhead partitions can be manufactured from several different materials ranging from heavy-duty gauge steel, bright aluminum, and even composite materials.

Unlike many eCommerce websites, American Van Equipment is an established company with more than 100 employees housed in a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company strives to ensure customers receive the best value without compromising on durability or performance.

SOURCE: American Van - Safe Fleet

American_Van_Products_Catalog.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire