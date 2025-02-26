Springs Window Fashions Promotes Grant Gustafson to Executive Vice President & General Manager of Commercial and European Business Units

Springs Window Fashions, a leading global provider of custom window coverings, is pleased to announce the promotion of Grant Gustafson to Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Commercial and European Business Units. In this expanded role, Gustafson will continue leading the Commercial Business Unit while formally assuming leadership of the European Business Unit, a position he has successfully held on an interim basis since last year.

Gustafson has played a key role in driving consistent financial performance within the Commercial Business Unit, successfully navigating evolving market conditions and regulatory challenges. His ability to set clear priorities, execute with precision, and deliver results has been instrumental in maintaining business momentum and advancing strategic objectives.

Following the departure of the European Business Unit's CEO last year, Gustafson stepped in to provide strategic leadership, guiding the division through critical planning initiatives while fostering focus, collaboration, and meaningful progress. This promotion formalizes his leadership, reinforcing alignment across business units, strengthening operational synergies, and enhancing efficiency. By leveraging shared strengths, Springs Window Fashions is well-positioned to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.

"Grant's leadership has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategy while fostering a culture of collaboration and execution," said Jason Bingham, President and CEO of Springs Window Fashions. "His ability to unify teams, drive results, and think strategically aligns perfectly with our vision. I have full confidence that he will continue to be a key driver of our success."

This appointment reflects Springs Window Fashions' ongoing commitment to delivering The Best Experience-for associates, customers, and partners alike. As the company continues to evolve, stakeholders can trust in dedicated leadership, strong financial stewardship, and a focus on innovation, reinforcing its vision of Inspiring Spaces, Brilliantly Simple while delivering exceptional service and quality.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of custom window treatments. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Known for innovation, quality, and service, Springs is dedicated to its vision of "Inspiring Spaces, Brilliantly Simple." By prioritizing The Best Experience for its associates, customers, stakeholders, and communities, Springs Window Fashions remains committed to helping its customers enjoy incredible indoor and outdoor spaces. Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mower

Jenna Bush | 212.284.9936 | jbush@mower.com

SOURCE: Springs Window Fashions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire