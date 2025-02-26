MZ North America: MZ to Sponsor 37th Annual Roth Conference - March 16-18, 2025

14 MZ Clients to Present at Roth's Flagship Conference

MZ, a global investor relations leader, today announced their participation as sponsors of the 37th Annual Roth Conference taking place March 16-18, 2025 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

The Annual Roth Conference includes 1-on-1 / small group meetings, company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats, and thematic industry panels. The format provides investors with the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors. The conference also offers attendees many social components including networking, entertainment and athletic charity events.

MZ Group management will be hosting meetings with companies and investors throughout the event. If interested in arranging a meeting to explore how MZ could implement a customized and effective investor relations and/or public relations strategy for private companies, companies going public, or already publicly traded companies, please reach out to greg@mzgroup.us.

"The Roth Conference provides a valuable opportunity for small and mid-cap companies to share their vision, connect with key investors, and engage in meaningful discussions that drive investment interest," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "As one of the largest conferences of its kind, Roth brings together the key institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs, company executives and service providers that make it the year's 'must attend' event. We have fourteen of our clients joining us at the conference, where they will have the opportunity to present their story and sit down at productive 1-on-1 meetings with investors and analysts. We are excited to be a sponsor and look forward to another successful conference."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your Roth representative or email Greg Falesnik at Greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning digital marketing, websites and XBRL/Edgar filing services, among others. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contacts:

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer

MZ North America

greg@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

