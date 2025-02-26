General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: Mighty Fire Breaker Announces the Rollout of its General Contractor Certification Program in San Diego and Beyond

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC (MFB), has launched its long-awaited CitroTech Certified General Contractor (GC) Program. This program will support and assist property owners across all U.S. Western States and Hawaii who face wildfire threats. General Contractors (GCs) must be properly licensed and insured before taking the training, and upon completion, they will be able to purchase and sell CitroTech for all types of proactive wildfire defense.

This program was created to address the high demand for MFB's patented CitroTech Fire Inhibitor and MFB's patented Wildfire Defense Systems, which are designed to defend homes and communities facing wildfire threats.

MFB is the sole producer of CitroTech, the only fire chemistry ever certified by the EPA Safer Choice Product Program. Other fire chemistries are now being sold by various companies based on unsubstantiated safety claims, and unethical companies are spraying these substances around homes, pets, and people. If people or the environment are harmed, the goal of truth and safety in advertising has failed. Furthermore, if chemical drift of such substances occurs, an entire community has been threatened.

Accordingly, safety accreditation means more than ever before. However, many fire chemistries fail to disclose all of their constituents on their Safety Data Sheets (SDS). Manufacturers of these products are trying to have it both ways-making safety claims while failing to disclose all product constituents, hiding behind the assertion of "trade secrets" while also claiming the product is safe for people, pets, and the environment. If a safety claim is found to be inaccurate, the fire chemistry manufacturer could become the target of a legal investigation and lawsuit.

MFB's General Contractors Certification Program begins by vetting the GC's license, liability insurance, and workers' compensation insurance. The program's position is that GCs are the only legal way to harden homes and install its Wildfire Defense Systems. Just as MFB has worked diligently with patents, the company developed its GC Training Program knowing that many property owners will want CitroTech because MFB does not hide any of CitroTech's constituents behind a "trade secret."

MFB's GC Program launched in San Diego and now has Certified General Contractors to support the high volume of inquiries it has received since January 7th, when the Los Angeles fires began. MFB is confident that CitroTech and its Wildfire Defense Systems will cause insurance companies to re-enter markets they have previously left and may offer coverage to homeowners who have invested in risk reduction with an MFB Wildfire Defense System at better rates than the California Fair Plan.

MFB's Wildfire Risk Reduction program for General Contractors, governed by its quality control standards, was designed to support and serve all 12 of the Western States and Hawaii. Now, due to MFB's multi-year investment in testing and accreditation, its vision for expansion with GCs can become a reality.

The Wildfire Risks Sights are set on all Southern California communities, and now it is time to embrace new, proactive, Safer Choice defense methods.

For more information, please visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com

**About Mighty Fire Breaker LLC**

Mighty Fire Breaker LLC, a subsidiary of General Enterprise Ventures Inc (OTC:GEVI), is a leading provider of eco-friendly fire suppression solutions. Its Citrotech range of products are the only fire suppressant certified as non-toxic by the US EPA and various third-party laboratories.

