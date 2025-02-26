Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spider Labs, Inc.: Spider Labs Launches "Fake Lead Protection" to Safeguard Businesses From False Leads and Maximize Digital Advertising ROI

Finanznachrichten News

Helping Businesses Combat Fake Leads, Strengthen Digital Advertising Integrity, and Maximize Return on Investment.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / Spider Labs Inc. today announced the launch of "Fake Lead Protection," a new service designed to combat the growing threat of fake leads-false leads generated to commit ad fraud, disrupt corporate sales efforts, or manipulate business data. The service will be available starting February 28, 2025 and aims to improve transparency in the digital advertising space while maximizing return on investment (ROI) for businesses.

Spider AF's new

Spider AF's new "Fake Lead Protection" service

Addressing the Growing Fake Lead Problem

Fake leads have become a major issue for businesses, wasting sales team resources, inflating advertising costs, and distorting marketing data. In one case, a company experienced 400 fake leads over two months, resulting in approximately $36,000 in ad spend losses.

Recognizing the urgent need for a solution, Spider Labs developed "Fake Lead Protection" to help businesses detect and block fraudulent leads before they impact marketing budgets and sales efficiency.

Check your risk of fake leads here:
https://spideraf.com/fake-lead-protection-sign-up

About Fake Lead Protection

"Fake Lead Protection" is an advanced fraud detection tool that automatically identifies and blocks fake leads in real time. Unlike traditional fraud detection tools that react only after fraudulent activity has occurred, this solution prevents invalid conversions from being counted on ad platforms, ensuring more accurate campaign data and better budget efficiency.

Key Features

  • Fake Lead Detection & Visualization - Clearly identifies fraudulent leads to help businesses measure the extent of their exposure.

  • Ad Platform Integration - Prevents fake leads from being counted as conversions, ensuring accurate campaign metrics.

  • CRM Synchronization - Integrates with existing CRM systems for seamless data management.

  • Real-Time Fraud Prevention - Blocks fake leads before they can be recorded, preventing financial losses and resource waste.

Benefits of Implementation

Businesses that implement Fake Lead Protection can expect the following benefits:

? Greater Transparency - Provides clear insights into the impact of fake leads.
? More Accurate Data Analysis - Improves the quality of advertising and marketing data.
? Optimized Ad Performance - Maximizes return on investment (ROI) by eliminating fake leads.
? Reduced Operational Costs - Minimizes wasted ad spend and prevents unnecessary workload for sales teams.
? Stronger Fraud Prevention - Enhances protection against affiliate fraud and other deceptive practices.

Proven Success in Fake Lead Prevention

Several companies have already leveraged Fake Lead Protection to optimize advertising spend and enhance data accuracy:

  • HR Industry: A recruitment company struggling with a 27% fake lead rate successfully blocked fraudulent downloads, improving ad performance data accuracy.

  • B2B SaaS Company: After experiencing a surge in invalid lead downloads following a P-MAX campaign launch, the company saw a 436% improvement in conversion rate (CVR) and a significant reduction in CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) after implementing the solution.

About Spider Labs

Spider Labs Inc. is a leading provider of fraud detection and cybersecurity solutions, committed to creating a more transparent and secure digital advertising environment. By developing cutting-edge technologies, Spider Labs helps businesses protect their marketing investments and enhance operational efficiency.

For more information on Fake Lead Protection, visit:
https://spideraf.com/fake-lead-protection-sign-up

Media Contact:
Monique Tison
Global PR Manager
Spider Labs Inc.
pr@spideraf.com
+81 03-6419-7946
https://spideraf.com/about-us

Contact Information

Monique Tison
Global PR Manager
monique@spider-labs.com

.

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.