Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
81 Leser
BioStar Renewables: 2.27 MW Solar Project Serves the City of Norman, Oklahoma

Finanznachrichten News

Serves the Vernon Campbell Water Treatment Plant and Water Reclamation Facility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / The City of Norman & BioStar Renewables achieved interconnection in 2023 and is producing renewable electricity that is serving the Vernon Campbell Water Treatment Plant and Water Reclamation Facility in Norman, Oklahoma. The 2.27 MW solar project is expected to produce more than 3,000,000 kWh of electricity each year and will displace over 2,126 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions per year, the equivalent of providing 438 homes with electricity or 271,000 gallons of gasoline consumed for an entire year. The clean energy generated by the solar arrays will reduce the annual kWh required from the local utility company by approximately 30%.

BioStar developed the project, and provided the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as ongoing operations and maintenance (O&M) services. Implementation of these solar arrays will set the city on a path toward achieving their Net-Zero Carbon goal across city buildings, and marks the beginning of a transition to more balanced energy mixture.

BioStar is working with municipalities across the USA to develop, implement, and maintain renewable energy projects that reduce reliance on the local utility, increase resilience in facility operations, save money, and achieve greenhouse gas emissions goals. If your municipality is considering adopting renewable energy assets, BioStar can help!

Click here for information about this project.

If you are interested in learning more about how BioStar can help you meet your sustainability goals, contact our Chief Commercial Officer, David Smart.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from BioStar Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: BioStar Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/biostar-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: BioStar Renewables



