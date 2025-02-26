Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Simcoe Geoscience Limited is proud to celebrate a decade of innovation and excellence in Next Generation Geophysical services. In honor of this key milestone, the company is announcing the creation of Simcoe Geoscience Arabia Limited (SGAL), a wholly owned subsidiary strategically headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Simcoe has been operating for the same 10 years within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and SGAL represents a permanent office and facilities that will continue delivering exceptional geophysical survey results and related services for mineral exploration in the KSA.

With a dedicated office in Riyadh, SGAL is poised to enhance its service offerings and leverage its extensive experience and next generation technologies to drive further advancements in mineral exploration and beyond. We are confident that SGAL will play a pivotal role in advancing geophysical practices with leading technologies such as Alpha IP, Omega MT, Time Domain Electromagnetics, Gravity, Magnetics, and others.

As the Kingdom rapidly emerges as a burgeoning hub for mineral exploration under its Vision 2030 initiative, SGAL is uniquely contributing to the array of geophysical projects across various applications, including a focus on minerals plus work in hydrocarbons, groundwater exploration, and geotechnical engineering investigations. Simcoe Geoscience Arabia's skill sets are underscored by a history of economic successes and geophysical discoveries in the country, including assisting in the recent discovery of major new critical and precious metals mines.

"We are gratified for the positive relationships and trust of our Saudi hosts, whom I have been serving for years," remarked Riaz Mirza, M.Sc (Geophysics), M.Sc (Geology), M.Sc (EnvGph), Principal of Simcoe. "We have worked intensively in the KSA, initially in mineral exploration, and now serving other sectors as the quality of our technologies and our premium quality data has become widely recognized. Simcoe is excited by new opportunities to serve its clients, and we look forward to remaining a major geoscience player in the Middle East and Asia now and in the future."

Additionally, Simcoe Geoscience staff will be attending the upcoming Prospectors and Developers Conference (March 2-5, 2025) in Toronto, with key personnel representing Simcoe at booth 616.

About Simcoe Geoscience Limited

Simcoe Geoscience Limited's global and North American headquarters are in Stouffville, Ontario, Canada in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Other offices are in Calgary, Alberta, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Lahore, Pakistan. The GTA location features offices and warehouses to house Simcoe's rapidly growing staff, plus onsite borehole test holes, geophysical laboratory facilities, and warehousing to maintain its leading geophysical technologies and equipment. Research and Development (R&D) divisions are also located in Stouffville in support of Next Generation geophysical technologies for Mineral Exploration and other geoscience survey sectors.

--30--

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242379

SOURCE: Simcoe Geoscience Limited