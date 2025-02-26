New, proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) makes submitting expenses and invoices faster, with industry-leading accuracy

Emburse, whose innovative travel and expense solutions power forward-thinking organizations, today announced the launch of new AI capabilities across its suite of solutions. Emburse AI tackles the most common frustrations in expense and invoice management to reduce time and manual effort, improve accuracy, and streamline processes for finance teams and business travelers.

Emburse AI is highly accurate, efficient and purpose-built for specific tasks, underscored by a commitment to solving real customer pain points like time-consuming data entry and long reimbursement times. It is designed to deliver intelligent and proactive insights, autonomously streamlining tasks such as document transcription, spend classification and audit and risk assessment, to meet the current and future needs of finance teams and users. Moreover, Emburse AI is highly adaptive to the latest AI engine advancements and evolves as quickly as the technology does, enabling organizations to stay ahead of what's next.

Emburse AI is trained using responsibly-sourced data from Emburse's over 1 billion spend transactions, which powers an unparalleled understanding of users' needs for automation and financial intelligence. The latest release enhances receipt and invoice processing, while future updates will include AI-powered, predictive insights.

"Finance teams handle hundreds of detailed processes every day, where even one seemingly-minor error can lead to significant financial and operational consequences," said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer at Emburse. "With Emburse AI, we're giving users a powerful tool to minimize manual effort, improve accuracy, and dramatically reduce time spent on managing expenses and invoices. This latest milestone for Emburse sets the stage for future AI enhancements, including agentic AI, to help finance teams operate more efficiently and strategically."

Key Benefits of Emburse's New AI Capabilities:

AI-Powered Financial Intelligence: Faster, more autonomous expense and invoice submissions supported by Emburse AI's ability to read, interpret, and act on transaction data with best-in-class accuracy. Emburse AI goes beyond simple text extraction, leveraging machine learning to understand context, predict missing or unclear information, and adapt to different formats for more precise data extraction. This eliminates common user errors during expense entry, saving managers and finance teams re-work and review time.

Faster, more autonomous expense and invoice submissions supported by Emburse AI's ability to read, interpret, and act on transaction data with best-in-class accuracy. Emburse AI goes beyond simple text extraction, leveraging machine learning to understand context, predict missing or unclear information, and adapt to different formats for more precise data extraction. This eliminates common user errors during expense entry, saving managers and finance teams re-work and review time. Enhanced Data Insights for Better Forecasting: Automatically maps expenses to a robust and expanding 39 categories for Emburse Expense Enterprise users, streamlining expense allocation and providing richer insights. This deeper level of financial visibility accelerates decision-making, and provides more precise forecasting, benchmarking, and a clearer understanding of business performance-empowering finance teams with faster, data-driven insights.

Automatically maps expenses to a robust and expanding 39 categories for Emburse Expense Enterprise users, streamlining expense allocation and providing richer insights. This deeper level of financial visibility accelerates decision-making, and provides more precise forecasting, benchmarking, and a clearer understanding of business performance-empowering finance teams with faster, data-driven insights. Improved Employee Experience: Emburse AI intelligently auto-fills and interprets data for employees, creating touchless experiences that eliminate tedious and manual data entry. By automating routine tasks, users spend less time on administrative work and more time on higher-value activities, improving overall job satisfaction and productivity.

Emburse AI intelligently auto-fills and interprets data for employees, creating touchless experiences that eliminate tedious and manual data entry. By automating routine tasks, users spend less time on administrative work and more time on higher-value activities, improving overall job satisfaction and productivity. Smarter Localization Capabilities: Accurately identifies the applicable currency, date format, and tax rates, and even common regional merchants to support finance teams globally. All supported languages continue to be offered, providing a consistent, high-quality receipt and invoice capture experience across borders.

Accurately identifies the applicable currency, date format, and tax rates, and even common regional merchants to support finance teams globally. All supported languages continue to be offered, providing a consistent, high-quality receipt and invoice capture experience across borders. Automatic Tip Separation: Proactively extracts the additional tip amount data required for meal expenses to save employees time when submitting expense claims.

Emburse AI is built with enterprise-grade security, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and privacy for users. All AI data is encrypted in transit with TLS 1.2, secured at rest with AES-256 and processed on localized, secure servers. With a steadfast commitment to trust, compliance, and data sovereignty, we ensure that customer information remains protected-giving finance teams the confidence that their data is always secure and never compromised.

AI-powered receipt and invoice capture, our latest enhancement with Emburse AI, is rolling out globally to address two of the biggest frustrations in expense management: manual data entry and error-prone submissions. Additional AI-driven capabilities will continue to be released in the coming months, transforming how finance teams manage spend with deeper insights and automation, while giving users a more effortless, intelligent experience that adapts to their evolving needs.

For more information on how Emburse AI can improve finance operations, visit https://www.emburse.com/platform/emburse-ai

About Emburse

Transform Finance. Lead the Future.

Emburse delivers innovative end-to-end travel and expense management solutions that solve for what's next for forward-thinking organizations. Our suite of award-winning products is trusted by more than 12 million finance and travel leaders, and business professionals around the world. More than 20,000 organizations in 120 countries, from Global 2000 corporations and small-medium businesses to public sector agencies and nonprofits, count on us to manage business travel and employee expenses with ease.

Our highly automated, mobile-first, solutions streamline business travel planning, booking and management, and eliminate manual, time-consuming expense submissions, approval and reconciliation. We deliver efficiency and time savings, increase financial visibility, enhance spend control and compliance, and improve the entire business travel experience. This empowers our customers and their teams to deliver meaningful value for their organizations.

For more information, visit emburse.com or follow our social channels at @emburse.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250226114172/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Emburse

415.848.9175

emburse@firebrand.marketing