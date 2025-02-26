Anzeige
26.02.2025
Compass Mining Expands with 20 MW Hydro-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Facility in North Dakota

Finanznachrichten News

5.5 MW of the Next-Generation Antminer S21 Hydro Machines Already Energized for Institutional Client

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining ("Compass" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and operational solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new 20-megawatt (MW) Bitcoin mining facility in North Dakota. The facility is equipped with the water-cooled Antminer S21 Hydro machines, with 5.5 MW of capacity already energized by Compass. The remaining machines will be phased in over the coming months to meet growing demand from Compass's clients.

Compass Mining

This expansion allows Compass to immediately provide hosting services to both institutional investors and individual miners. Effective immediately, customers purchasing machines through Compass's platform-starting with a minimum order quantity (MOQ) as low as one unit-will have the option to deploy them at the "North Dakota 2" site.

"Our continued expansion of both self-owned and partner-operated facilities reflects our commitment to offering flexible and efficient Bitcoin mining solutions," said Shanon Squires, Chief Mining Officer at Compass Mining. "The introduction of hydro-cooling technology provides our clients with a more powerful and energy-efficient mining option while ensuring long-term machine durability."

The newly energized 5.5 MW of power capacity consists of 1,000 units of the Antminer S21 Hydro, the newest generation of bitcoin mining machines. These machines use advanced water blocks to dramatically improve cooling efficiency compared to traditional air-cooled systems. This results in increased processing power, reduced energy consumption, and a more stable operating environment, minimizing downtime and maximizing long-term performance.

Compass Mining's strategic approach combines self-owned facilities, such as its recentIowa 4 site, with high-uptime third-party partnerships to maximize operational reliability. In 2024, Compass energized approximately 50 MW of mining capacity across sites in Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Texas, reinforcing its position as the leading provider of hosting and operational solutions for bitcoin mining.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957082/Compass_Mining_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compass-mining-expands-with-20-mw-hydro-cooled-bitcoin-mining-facility-in-north-dakota-302385717.html

