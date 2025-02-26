Vertex Inc.: Vertex Expands e-Invoicing Capabilities to Streamline Compliance & Reporting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 26, 2025(NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced the latest enhancement of Vertex e-Invoicing - a comprehensive solution designed to simplify electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) for businesses navigating increasingly complex global tax regulations. The release integrates Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC) with Periodic Transaction Controls (PTC) to streamline the exchange, clearance, e-archiving and VAT reporting & reconciliation of e-invoices, helping organizations comply with evolving mandates and jurisdictional requirements worldwide.

With e-invoicing mandates expanding worldwide, businesses must navigate a growing landscape of country-specific requirements, diverse data standards and evolving reporting obligations. Scalable solutions are essential to replace fragmented approaches, ensuring seamless compliance while automating the reconciliation between real-time e-invoice data with periodic VAT filings.

Vertex e-Invoicing solution enables businesses to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, streamline indirect tax reporting and reconcile VAT filings-all within a scalable, resilient and globally available cloud-based network.

"As e-invoicing mandates expand globally, businesses need a unified solution to manage cross-border transactions and compliance," said David DeStefano, CEO of Vertex. "By integrating e-invoicing and VAT reporting into our cloud-based portfolio, we expand our global enterprise platform to deliver end-to-end tax compliance, enhanced accuracy and the scalability needed to adapt to evolving regulations."

For example, the pan-European momentum gathered by ViDAmarks a significant shift in the European e-invoicing landscape. As more European countries rapidly adopt and expand digital tax reporting and e-invoicing mandates, businesses need reliable solutions to ensure compliance while maintaining operational efficiency.

"We chose Vertex because of its extensive global market coverage and its ability to seamlessly integrate with our existing systems. By consolidating our global e-invoicing processes in one solution, we can ensure compliance with diverse regulatory requirements now and in the future, which is crucial to our global operations," said Simon Grosser, Business Operations Manager at TeamViewer.

