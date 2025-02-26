Avel eCare: Declining Test Scores and Rising Absenteeism Highlight the Need for Virtual Nursing in Schools

Across the country, educators and parents are facing a growing crisis: student performance in reading and mathematics is slipping, and chronic absenteeism is making it even harder for students to keep up. Recent reports indicate a troubling decline in academic achievement, with test scores failing to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Schools are searching for solutions, and one major factor that cannot be ignored is student health.

Health-related absences are a significant contributor to this issue. When students miss school, they miss out on critical learning opportunities, putting them at risk of falling behind. Studies show that students who miss 10% or more of the school year struggle with:

Learning gaps that make it harder to catch up with their peers.

Lower test scores , as frequent absences lead to missed instruction.

Increased dropout rates , with absenteeism being one of the strongest predictors of whether a student will graduate.

Mental health concerns, as students who frequently miss school often feel disconnected from their peers and academic environment.

Chronic illness plays a key role in absenteeism. Conditions like asthma-impacting nearly 10% of children-can lead to one-third of the school year being missed. Students with disabilities also experience significantly higher rates of chronic absence, further compounding educational disparities. The good news? Schools don't have to tackle this challenge alone.

Avel School Health: A Proven Solution to Improve Attendance and Academic Performance

Addressing these health-related attendance barriers is critical to reversing the downward trend in student performance. Avel School Health provides a virtual nursing solution that ensures students receive timely medical care without needing to leave school, reducing absenteeism and improving educational outcomes.

Through Avel's virtual nursing services:

Students receive immediate access to licensed nurses , reducing unnecessary absences due to minor illnesses or injuries.

Chronic condition management (such as asthma and diabetes) is improved, preventing avoidable emergency room visits and prolonged school absences.

Mental health support is integrated, addressing the growing crisis of student disengagement and anxiety-related absences.

Parental concerns are alleviated, ensuring children stay in school while receiving necessary medical attention on-site.

Schools that have implemented virtual nursing have seen increased attendance rates, higher test scores, and greater student engagement, reinforcing the direct correlation between health support and academic success.

Investing in Student Health to Secure the Future

As test scores continue to decline and absenteeism rises, school districts must adopt innovative strategies to support student health and learning. Avel School Health is committed to bridging this gap by delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare directly to students where they need it most - in the classroom.

