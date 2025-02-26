INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Record-Breaking International Roofing Expo Returns to San Antonio Elevating Industry Standards to Meet Upcoming Market Demands and Opportunities

Themes focused on technology across tools and materials, creating safer work environments, preparing for weatherproof building, as well as new developments in energy efficient and recycled resources.

The International Roofing Expo (IRE), North America's largest roofing and exteriors event, convened over 600 exhibitors from over 15 countries, and nearly 16,000 industry professionals over three days for hands-on demonstrations and world class education dedicated to the future of roofing (February 19-21, Henry B. González Convention Center). The event attracts thousands of roofing and exteriors professionals, including contractors, remodelers, builders, distributors, architects, engineers and manufacturers. ABC Supply, GAF, SRS Distribution, Polyglass, Beacon, OMG Roofing and Tesla Energy were among the top recognized exhibiting brands across over 200,000 net square feet of exhibitor space, the largest show space to date.

This year's expo floor was a hub of creativity, featuring cutting-edge products and technologies poised to transform the roofing and exteriors landscape. With the global roofing market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach $327.83 billion in 2028, innovation was top of mind. Top new solutions spanned sustainable roofing materials, advanced solar integration solutions, AI-powered project management tools, drone technology for roof inspections, preventative worker safety tools and weather resistant durable solutions.

The Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program powered by IRE displayed the most groundbreaking materials, products and services competing for the People's Choice and Expert's Choice Awards. The contest winners will be announced March 12 with voting closing March 7. Industry professionals may select top picks for the People's Choice Awards.

Extensive education provided attendees with the most up-to-date valuable insights, technical skills, and practical expertise. Conference programming covered various topics such as business development, communications, career development, mentoring, recruitment and roofing technology across 47 sessions. Show floor education hubs also offered on-the-spot learning with hands-on demos spanning exteriors installation, metal roofing, roof flashing and single-ply roofing. The Exteriors Pavilion hosted critical education, building clinics and exhibit space dedicated to residential exterior projects and products, empowering business owners to expand their product and service offerings. Recognizing the Hispanic community's significant contributions to the roofing industry, IRE utilized a new technology to translate and transcribe the keynote address, the entire conference program, and all four show floor demonstration clinics into Spanish, offering critical resources and support to help business thrive.

"IRE is the cornerstone for the roofing and exteriors business. The emphasis on community, learning, and nurturing emerging talents reflects our commitment to addressing the sector's current needs and future challenges." Rich Russo, Group Event Director for Informa Markets and the International Roofing Expo. "The growth the market is experiencing and the enthusiasm we have seen over these three days reflects the industry's resilience and entrepreneurial spirit."

This year's expo placed a special focus on beginners in roofing, aligning with the sector's pressing needs to bridge the labor gap for skilled professionals. The Roofing Alliance hosted its eleventh edition of the Construction Management Student Competition, gathering six teams of university students from Auburn University, Bradley University, Cal Poly, Clemson University, University of North University and Texas A&M University to present a project that tested construction management skills and roofing knowledge. Students are empowered to connect on-site with manufacturers, laborers, business owners and solution providers, fostering collaboration and development to prepare workers for future challenges and opportunities.

Highlighting the industry's collective spirit of social responsibility, the 16th annual Community Service Day, sponsored by Sika in partnership with Rebuilding Together San Antonio & Austin, thirty dedicated professionals volunteered to repair local San Antonian Pastor Tim Adams and family's homes. The team of volunteers contributed landscaping as well as fence, soffit and fascia repair, deck construction, and a new roof installation, with donations from Fry Roofing and GAF. Demonstrating IRE's commitment to service and well-being, the industry extends beyond the show to build stronger neighborhoods.

Paramount to the International Roofing Expo platform, supporting the labor force and worker safety through extended resources is at the forefront to ensure the sustained growth of business. Research from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the construction industry has the second-highest suicide rate of all major industries in the U.S. Non-profit organization Roofers in Recovery empowers people in need to stabilize and improve worker's lives through treatment programs.

"There is no connection like an in person face-to-face meeting, where you can actually establish a relationship with someone. IRE is the place to make those connections. If you are considering attending or exhibiting, absolutely make that call. Come to the IRE. If someone were asking me if I would exhibit, I would absolutely say, come exhibit. Learn about what people's needs are. It will help you grow your business. This is the show to go to. Our experience at the 2025 IRE has been by far the best that I have seen in my five years of exhibiting here at the show and cannot wait for next year." Keenan Perry, Director of Field & Event Marketing, SRS Distribution.

The International Roofing Expo returns to Las Vegas next year at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the West Hall, January 20-22, 2026. For more information about the International Roofing Expo, visit www.theroofingexpo.com.

