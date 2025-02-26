NEWS SUMMARY

New Wind River Studio Operator capabilities enhance 5G and enterprise networks.

Omdia has ranked Wind River Studio Operator as the market-leading cloud infrastructure solution in its most recent Open vRAN and vRAN Market Tracker report.

The company will be showcasing its latest product innovations at Mobile World Congress 2025 at the Wind River booth in Hall 2, 2F25.

Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced the latest release of Wind River Studio Operator designed to enhance 5G and enterprise networks with advanced automation, vRAN optimization, and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

Studio Operator has also been ranked the market-leading cloud infrastructure solution by global analyst and advisory leader Omdia, in its latest Open vRAN and vRAN Market Tracker report.

Rémy Pascal, Senior Research Manager for Mobile Infrastructure at Omdia, stated, "Key drivers of open vRAN adoption include the possibility for service providers to choose best-of-breed components, increased flexibility and agility, and enhanced management and orchestration. Wind River Studio Operator aligns with these priorities and established itself as the leading solution in the open vRAN cloud infrastructure market, both in footprint and market share."

"To fully harness the power of cloud computing and cost-effectively meet market demands, competitive pressures, and evolving cybersecurity challenges, operators need a new level of automation, scale, and power management," said Sandeep Modhvadia, chief product officer, Wind River. "Studio Operator now delivers advanced automation and intelligence to optimize OpEx, enhance network health, and improve reliability for operators worldwide. Wind River is committed to driving innovation by delivering a proven, high-performance solution that ensures secure and scalable networks from 5G Open RAN to enterprise deployments."

Based on the open source StarlingX project, Studio Operator provides a Kubernetes- and container-based distributed cloud architecture for developing, deploying, operating, and servicing distributed networks at scale for core and edge. It solves service providers' complex challenges of deploying and managing cloud-native infrastructure for core-to-edge distributed cloud networks while also supporting enterprises in managing their own private cloud networks. It solves service providers' complex challenges of deploying and managing cloud-native infrastructure for core-to-edge distributed cloud networks while also supporting enterprises in managing their own private cloud networks.

The latest release of Studio Operator enables advanced capabilities in the following areas:

Automation

Efficiency increased up to 10x in day 2 operations automation across the entire network

Improved error handling increasing subcloud resiliency

Dramatic increase in deployment efficiency

Operations at Scale

Dramatic increase in distributed cloud capacity

Greater flexibility in subcloud deployment

Improved IP address management across the entire network

Advanced Power Management Analytics

Detailed power consumption metrics visualization

Studio Operator has played key roles in the world's first successful fully virtualized 5G data session; the first Open RAN deployment in Canada; and the development of commercial vRAN/O-RAN programs, including one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world. Additionally, Wind River was instrumental in launching the first fully automated edge data center for commercial service, and most recently, enabling the telecom industry's largest CaaS vendor changeover on a 5G Open RAN network.

To learn more about Studio Operator, visit www.windriver.com/studio/operator. For more information about Wind River at MWC, visit https://experience.windriver.com/mwc-2025/p/1.

