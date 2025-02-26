Swiss GRC, a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions, has officially unveiled the program for Swiss GRC Day 2025. The established conference brings together experts and decision-makers every year to discuss the most pressing challenges and future strategies in the GRC world.

Regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent, cyber threats are increasing and geopolitical uncertainties are shaping the economic environment. Organizations are challenged to anticipate risks, meet compliance requirements and future-proof their governance structures. This is where Swiss GRC Day 2025 comes in. Under the motto "GRC in transition: strategies for tomorrow's challenges," the event will bring together around 300 managers, decision-makers and experts from Switzerland and neighboring countries at the Radisson Blu at Zurich Airport on 14 May 2025

The conference offers an exciting program that addresses the industry's most pressing questions: How can organizations effectively prepare for unexpected crises? What is the role of artificial intelligence in the GRC landscape? And how can the balance between regulatory control and innovation be achieved? Answers to these questions will be provided by high-caliber speakers including Christian Weiss (Head Enterprise Risk, Skyguide), Marc Etienne Cortesi (CISO, Baloise Group), Marinela Bilic-Nosic (Partner Regulatory, Risk Compliance Lead, EY Germany), David Rosenthal (Partner Team Head, VISCHER AG), Marc Gröflin (Head of Internal Audit, SNB) and Sandra Middel (Chief Ethics Compliance Officer, Axpo Group).

"The Swiss GRC Day has long been more than just a conference it is the central meeting place for the Swiss GRC community. Leading minds come together here to discuss current challenges, make valuable contacts and develop new solutions together. We have been organizing this exchange for many years because we are convinced that knowledge transfer and networking are crucial for a successful GRC strategy. With the GCC GRC Day and the GRC Day India, we have now established this proven format internationally," says Besfort Kuqi, host of the Swiss GRC Day and Co-Founder CEO of Swiss GRC.

The Swiss GRC Day has established itself as an annual fixture for the GRC community and offers an ideal opportunity for personal exchange and networking with industry colleagues in addition to the specialist presentations.

Participation is free of charge, but limited. Early registration is recommended.

