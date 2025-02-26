Precisely Unveils AI-Powered Advancements and Elevated Data Governance Service in the Data Integrity Suite

Empowers organizations to integrate, govern, and improve the readiness of their data for trusted analytics, reliable AI insights, and faster time to value

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced significant advancements to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, including AI-driven innovations, an enhanced Data Governance service, and expanded data integration capabilities. These advancements address key enterprise data challenges such as improving data accessibility, enabling business-friendly governance, and automating manual processes. Together, they help organizations boost efficiency, maximize the ROI of their data investments, and make confident, data-driven decisions.

The innovations are timely with pressure mounting on businesses to achieve AI-readiness, strengthen data governance programs, and embrace cloud adoption - all while navigating a constantly evolving regulatory landscape.

Key highlights include:

AI Manager to Ensure Trusted Data for Analytics

With the addition of AI Manager, customers can leverage Generative AI capabilities within the Data Integrity Suite while maintaining complete control over data sovereignty and compliance:

Flexible AI model integration : Organizations can register their large language model (LLM) credentials with the Data Integrity Suite starting with AWS Bedrock, ensuring they comply with their organization's legal and procurement requirements

: Organizations can register their large language model (LLM) credentials with the Data Integrity Suite starting with AWS Bedrock, ensuring they comply with their organization's legal and procurement requirements Scalable AI/ML functionality: Businesses can efficiently scale AI usage within the Suite by leveraging external LLMs, with processing handled by the infrastructure where the model resides. Customers can turn functionality on or off based on business requirements-giving them full control over when and how AI is applied

Businesses can efficiently scale AI usage within the Suite by leveraging external LLMs, with processing handled by the infrastructure where the model resides. Customers can turn functionality on or off based on business requirements-giving them full control over when and how AI is applied Automated metadata management: AI-generated catalog asset descriptions significantly reduce manual efforts and improve metadata quality - enabling teams to focus on more strategic tasks

Elevated Data Governance Experience

Customers of the Data Integrity Suite Data Governance service can now benefit from a personalized, intuitive user experience and improved performance for greater productivity. The enhancements facilitate collaboration between business and technical teams, leading to greater data governance adoption, efficiency, and consistency:

Integrated, persona-based insights: Users can access tailored, role-specific data quality scores, technical details, and relationships at-a-glance to boost engagement and adoption

Users can access tailored, role-specific data quality scores, technical details, and relationships at-a-glance to boost engagement and adoption Expanded workflow automation: New governance capabilities improve collaboration, streamline accountability, and offer greater flexibility and automation across data stewardship tasks

New governance capabilities improve collaboration, streamline accountability, and offer greater flexibility and automation across data stewardship tasks Higher performance and scalability: A microservices-based architecture drastically increases performance - simplifying deployments and ensuring faster time-to-value

Expanded Data Integration Capabilities

To meet the growing demand to automate data accessibility across ecosystems, customers of the Data Integrity Suite Data Integration service can now:

Deliver data to Snowflake environments: New connector enables data delivery from source systems to Snowflake, allowing near real-time accessibility. Once in Snowflake, organizations can further enhance data integrity via Snowflake Native Apps, or by enriching data with one of over 50 Precisely datasets available on the Snowflake Marketplace

New connector enables data delivery from source systems to Snowflake, allowing near real-time accessibility. Once in Snowflake, organizations can further enhance data integrity via Snowflake Native Apps, or by enriching data with one of over 50 Precisely datasets available on the Snowflake Marketplace Access a greater understanding of mainframe API latency: New metrics provide greater visibility into data movement across transaction journeys for both mainframes and open systems, allowing teams to identify and resolve bottlenecks efficiently

Additionally, the Data Integrity Suite benefits from an enhanced data catalog offering new visual card views that provide automated data quality scores and technical details. Catalog usability enhancements help customers more easily discover and assess assets, while persona-based lineage visualization enables users to trace data flows at the source, field, or dataset level - providing role-specific insights.

"Our latest advancements in the Data Integrity Suite represent a pivotal step in delivering data management solutions that organizations can rely on to navigate their data and AI initiatives with confidence," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "These enhancements deliver ease-of-use and efficiency to address accessibility, governance, and the need for AI-powered intelligence to harness the full potential of their data."

Learn more about the latest updates to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite.

Precisely will be at booth #318 during the 2025 Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit taking place March 3 - 5 in Orlando, Florida. Learn more about how data integrity can make an impact on your next data, analytics, or AI initiative or schedule your personalized demo.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

