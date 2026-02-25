Precisely Software Limited: Precisely Expands Data Integrity Suite with New AI Agents for Enhanced Data Quality, Data Enrichment, and Location Intelligence

AI-powered agents automate complex data workflows to deliver trusted, context-rich data ready for AI, analytics, and automation at scale

BURLINGTON, Mass, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced new Data Quality, Data Enrichment, and Location Intelligence agents for the Precisely Data Integrity Suite . Working in coordination with the Data Integrity Suite's Gio AI Assistant , the new AI agents automate and streamline complex, labor-intensive data workflows - helping organizations build trusted, context-rich data foundations for AI, analytics, and automation initiatives.

The new agents accelerate data normalization, standardization, rule creation, and enrichment through conversational interaction. By combining intelligent recommendations with human oversight, data teams can generate, review, and apply quality rules and enrichment actions - reducing the need for specialized technical expertise while increasing productivity and maintaining transparency and full control.

As organizations deploy increasingly autonomous AI systems that analyze information and take action, the quality and context of the underlying data become even more critical. The Data Integrity Suite's new agents help ensure enterprises have Agentic-Ready Data that is accurate, consistent, and enriched with verified attributes so organizations can confidently power AI-driven decision-making and automation at scale.

By automating high-impact data processes, the AI agents help directly address:

Rule recommendation and creation : Identify gaps and generate data quality rules based on patterns, structure, metadata, and user input.

: Identify gaps and generate data quality rules based on patterns, structure, metadata, and user input. Normalization and standardization : Detect and harmonize inconsistent data across sources without manual rule writing.

: Detect and harmonize inconsistent data across sources without manual rule writing. Address verification and geocoding : Verify and geocode address data for consistent, trustworthy location information.

: Verify and geocode address data for consistent, trustworthy location information. Data enrichment: Apply relevant attributes to your data to add real-world context and improve completeness.

Working alongside the Data Integrity Suite's Gio AI Assistant, these agents help users initiate and guide tasks through a conversational experience, with clear recommendations and previews of proposed changes. Built-in approvals maintain control, resulting in a scalable, trustworthy approach to operationalizing data integrity.

"As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, foundational data work can no longer be manual or reactive," said Ulf Viney, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Support & Operations at Precisely. "With these new AI agents in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, we are applying AI to automate and elevate the data integrity process itself by combining intelligent automation with the transparency and governance our customers require."

Today's release builds on Precisely's momentum in delivering Agentic-Ready Data: the highest-quality data that is integrated, governed, and enriched to power autonomous AI systems with confidence. These AI agents follow other recent innovations , including the Data Integrity Suite's Gio AI Assistant, Data Catalog Agent, and AI and Agentic Fabric. Together, these advancements help organizations turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes without sacrificing choice, control, or governance.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

