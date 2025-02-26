Sweet Street Redefines Gourmet Desserts With Scoopables

Innovating for Hotel/Lodging Segment and Beyond

Sweet Street, a leader in gourmet desserts since 1979, is redefining breakfast and dessert options for hotel and lodging properties with the launch of its new product line, Sweet Street Scoopables. Designed to elevate breakfast buffets and free breakfast programs, Scoopables offer effortless preparation and indulgent flavors that guests will love.

Perfect for breakfast bowls, waffle and pancake toppings or all-day dining grab-and-go options, the versatile Sweet Street Scoopables line includes:

Sweet Street Scoopables Cheesecake : Gluten-free and no-bake, this creamy cheesecake offers a refreshing burst of lemon.

Sweet Street Scoopables Apple Compote : Plant-based, spiced perfection featuring fresh-cut, crisp Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and candied ginger.

Sweet Street Scoopables Chia Pudding: Dairy-free and made with velvety coconut cream, complemented by cinnamon and ginger.

Crafted with only real ingredients, no artificial dyes or flavors, non-gmo ingredients and free from artificial additives, Sweet Street Scoopables provide properties with premium, easy-to-serve options that guests can enjoy guilt-free. Each tub features 102 oz. of Scoopables, ideal for controlling portions, cost and waste. Whether served as a topping for pancakes and waffles, a base for a build-your-own-parfait or as a standalone dessert, these products simplify operations while delivering a memorable dining experience, breakfast bars, micro-markets, room service, catering, fine dining and more.

"Scoopables allow operators to enhance their breakfast offerings with minimal effort, ensuring quality and satisfaction for their guests," said Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Rick Kirkpatrick. "They reflect our commitment to providing versatile, indulgent desserts that cater to diverse tastes and needs."

Available nationwide through all major distributors, Sweet Street Scoopables are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, making them an ideal solution for limited-service lodging properties.

About Sweet Street

Founded in 1979 in Reading, Pennsylvania, Sweet Street Desserts began with a passion for creating the perfect cookie. Sandy Solmon, the company's founder, started baking cookies in a two-bay garage, perfecting recipes that balanced flavor & texture. Her dedication turned a small local following into Sweet Street Desserts, now a global leader in the dessert industry.

Still-owned by Sandy and headquartered in Reading, PA, Sweet Street is a certified-women owned business serving restaurants in over 60 countries. Sandy leads a team of passionate recipe developers, crafting desserts with the finest ingredients, from South American chocolates to locally harvested apples, ensuring every product meets the highest standards. For more information, contact Jennifer Matten, Marketing Manager, Jennifer.matten@sweetstreet.com.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Sweet Street

