Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Cunkou (Sunny) Li will be stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of February 28, 2025. Mr. Li will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Company and remain a director of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). The Company thanks Mr. Li for his leadership and contributions as CEO.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Ricky Ng has been appointed as the new CEO of the Company, effective as of March 1, 2025. Mr. Ng currently serves as the Corporate Secretary, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and a director of the Board.

Mr. Ng graduated from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom with a BSc (Hons) degree in Business and Management Studies. In the early 15 years of his career, he was with the Singapore Exchange Limited and an Asia Pacific Key Accounts Management Team with a multi-national logistics and supply chain company. At present, he holds multiple directorships in the finance, IT, food & beverage chain, and business consultancy (in branding, product design, and marketing) sectors. He was also appointed as Senior Consultant in a Hong Kong based valuation company. Mr. Ng is committed to community service and is a volunteer in numerous organizations in Singapore.

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, and its primary business is to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia.

