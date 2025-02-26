Whale Cloud Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting End-to-End Digital Transformation and Helping CSPs Grow with Its Efficient and Creative Solutions

Whale Cloud's innovative solutions support operational expenditure (OPEX) reductions and efficiency improvements while boosting ROI.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Whale Cloud with the 2024 Asia-Pacific Telecom OSS/BSS Industry Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company is making great strides in helping APAC communication service providers (CSPs) grow by leveraging emerging technologies to address their critical unmet needs. As such, it provides lightweight SaaS-based products for CSPs seeking a quick return on investment (ROI). Whale Cloud solutions are easy to use, efficient, always on, and built on open platforms. For CSPs with full-stack IT transformation needs, the company offers end-to-end digital transformation products and services. Whale Cloud's range of creative solutions addresses customer demands, including the need for agility, efficient solutions, and personalized experiences. It is at the forefront of integrating and developing technologies that cater to various applications and environments, and its technology is adopted across product lines and applications, especially among the fastest-growing applications.

For instance, Whale Cloud's Digital Marketing Cloud (DMC) solution addresses unclear goals and low efficiency in CSP consumer and enterprise marketing. The solution utilizes big data and AI technology to provide precise marketing strategies and efficient execution methods. Through omnichannel marketing reach and real-time performance analysis, the solution achieves closed-loop management of marketing activities. DMC integrates key technologies such as gamification, loyalty programs, and nudge to help CSPs increase revenue, reduce churn, and enhance engagement, filling the gaps in the efficiency and accuracy of traditional marketing tools. Other Whale Cloud solutions include:

Whale Cloud's Xpress BSS: It is a BSS-as-a-Service solution that delivers a variety of pre-configured business packages. Designed for rapid, cost-effective deployment, it provides essential business support services through a subscription-based model.

Whale Cloud's Fiber roll-out as a Service (FaaS): This supports the entire life cycle of fiber to the home (FTTH) networks automatic planning and design for High-Level Design (HLD-up to 10,000 Home Passes per day) and Low-Level Design (LLD)--enhancing network efficiency and quality.

Whale Cloud's Cloud Revenue Engine (CRE): The solution provides a comprehensive suite of tools to operate CSPs' own clouds, including a home page, live chat, and ticketing system, along with telco-grade charging, billing, and settlement capabilities for both customers and cloud partners.

Mei Lee Quah, ICT research director at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Whale Cloud is forward-thinking and reliable. The company provides customers with unique business value, improved customer experience, and problem-solving capabilities while meeting customers' needs."

Whale Cloud has over 50 branches globally, including in Southeast Asia and South Asia, which can ensure reliable, fast delivery of digital transformation projects for customers. The company has rebuilt the Digital Transformation Delivery Framework (DTDF) around scaled agility and lean concepts to integrate onshore, nearshore, and offshore services, focusing on the appropriate project organization structure.

Additionally, Whale Cloud provides several out-of-the-box AI capabilities, including image search, face recognition, OCR, machine translation, intelligent speech interaction, speech recognition, speech synthesis, and natural language understanding. These solutions can be used in various scenarios, such as intelligent Q&A, intelligent quality inspection, real-time subtitling for speeches, and transcription of audio recordings.

"Whale Cloud's positive feedback from its enterprise customers, including DITO Telecommunity, Telekom Malaysia, China Telecom, and China Mobile, for implementations related to core products, TaaS, and AI platforms, is not only reinforcing its selection as a vendor of choice for the selected purpose but also building credibility for scope expansion and long-term partnerships. With extensive experience, the company has been instrumental in helping CSPs consolidate and simplify IT architectures, establish unified platforms for OSS/BSS, optimize CAPEX and OPEX, and achieve business convergence in FMC offerings," added Quah. With its strong overall performance, Whale Cloud earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Asia-Pacific Telecom OSS/BSS Industry Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

