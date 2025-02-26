Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) announced today that GlucoGuard has filed an application with the FDA seeking to be designated as a Breakthrough Device.

The Breakthrough Devices Program is intended to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to medical devices by speeding up development, assessment, and review for premarket approval, 510(k) clearance, and De Novo marketing authorization. Breakthrough Devices must meet the FDA's rigorous standards for device safety and effectiveness in order to be authorized for marketing. The Breakthrough Devices Program reflects the FDA's commitment to device innovation and protecting the public health.

"We have received initial feedback back from the FDA indicating the application is qualified for review, we expect to hear back with comments from the reviewer in the near future and are optimistic that the GlucoGuard technology presents a compelling case for approval," commented the GlucoGuard team.

This FDA application combined with the recent announcement regarding Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) with development partner Dexcomm has moved the development of this technology along rapidly. More negotiations with Investment Partners are in place and shareholders will be informed in the near future.

About IMD Solutions, Inc. IMD Solutions, Inc. is a Nevada-based medical device company developing GlucoGuard, a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of low blood sugar during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, IMD Solutions is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION

