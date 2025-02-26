Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a leader in innovative nutritional products and regenerative medical treatments, is excited to announce that it has successfully removed its shell risk designation from OTC Markets, a pivotal achievement on its accelerated journey to uplist from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to OTC Markets for their collaboration and swift action in facilitating this milestone, reinforcing Adia Nutrition's commitment to transparency, growth, and enhanced investor visibility.





The removal of the shell risk designation was a critical requirement for achieving OTCQB status, underscoring Adia Nutrition's operational integrity and dedication to meeting elevated market standards. The company has been working closely with OTC Markets to fulfill all uplisting criteria, including a comprehensive third-party audit, and thanks OTC Markets for their partnership in expediting the shell risk removal process. This rapid progress highlights Adia Nutrition's proactive approach and sets the stage for an imminent uplisting.

"We're thrilled to have the shell risk designation lifted so quickly, and we sincerely thank OTC Markets for working with us to make this happen on our accelerated path to the OTCQB," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "With this hurdle cleared, I'm more confident in sharing exciting updates and information with our investors-details I wouldn't have been able to disclose before. This milestone reflects our momentum, and it's just the beginning of what's to come."

The OTCQB Venture Market offers greater transparency, liquidity, and investor trust, providing an ideal platform for Adia Nutrition to showcase its groundbreaking work in stem cell therapies and premium nutritional products to a wider audience. The swift removal of the shell risk designation demonstrates the company's efficiency and determination, promising a wealth of exciting developments on the horizon.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

