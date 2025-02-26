Swiss Resource Capital AG Welcomes Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd

Swiss Resource Capital AG is pleased to welcome Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (ASX:SX2)(TSXV:SXGC) (ISIN: CA8426851090) as a client.



"Swiss Resource Capital AG is pleased to welcome Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd as a customer. With our many years of experience and an extensive network, we offer a unique platform to effectively represent the company and reach your target group in a targeted manner. Our goal is to sustainably strengthen your brand in the financial world and significantly increase your reach," says Jochen Staiger, Managing Director of Swiss Resource Capital AG.

Jochen Staiger continues: "We at Swiss Resource Capital AG offer access to over 85,000 followers and work together with leading stock market portals such as Smartbroker AG and Wallstreet-Online.de as a premium partner. We maximize your reach with customized roadshows in European financial centers, exclusive commodity reports and specialized IP-TV channels such as Rohstoff-TV and Commodity-TV. Supplemented by the SRC Mining Special Situations Certificate, we offer our customers comprehensive opportunities to successfully present their projects and address investors in a targeted manner. In Swiss Resource Capital AG, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd has found a strong partner for communications and investor relations in the DACH region."

Michael Hudson, President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd, said: "Southern Cross Gold Consolidated is pleased to further expand its presence in the DACH region through its business relationship with Swiss Resource Capital AG. Their expertise in investor relations, organizing successful road shows and their impressive reach enhancement will be instrumental in contributing to our success. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and celebrating future successes together."

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 55 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 70.7 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and an aggressive 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

About Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC")

Swiss Resource Capital AG is a leading investor relations and communications firm based in Switzerland specializing in publicly traded resource companies from Canada, the United States and Australia. With extensive industry knowledge and a strong network, the company provides effective investor relations services.

SRC supports both clients and investors with targeted communication strategies and modern digital channels. The company specializes in organizing and executing exclusive roadshows throughout Europe, enabling companies to engage directly with investors and build trust in their projects.

SRC ensures that investors are informed about the latest developments and helps resource companies maximize their visibility and reach. Overall, Swiss Resource Capital AG makes a decisive contribution to the capital market strategy of resource companies and helps them to reach their full potential.

