Leading MDR provider honors partners that exemplify security innovation, customer dedication, and outstanding collaboration

Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced the winners of its inaugural Partner of the Year Awards program. Winning organizations exhibit excellence in partnering with Expel to reflect Expel's values in their dedication to supporting, protecting, and delivering value to customers.

"Providing and implementing effective security strategies requires close collaboration between vendors and partners, all pulling towards the same goal. We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our partners," said Alex Glass, vice president of global channel and alliances, Expel. "This inaugural class of Partner of the Year Award winners have worked arm-in-arm with us to improve the security resilience of organizations around the world. We thank them today for everything they've done and we look forward to continued success in 2025 and beyond."

Winners of the 2025 Expel Partner of the Year Awards include:

North American Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

EMEA Partner of the Year: GlobalDots

UK/Ireland Partner of the Year: Saepio

Incident Response Partner of the Year: modePUSH

Emerging Partner of the Year: Defy Security

Rookie Partner of the Year: Alacrinet

Cloud Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year: CDW

Private Equity Firm of the Year: Carlyle Group

"GuidePoint Security and Expel share a strong commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Vendor Management at GuidePoint Security. "We're excited to be named North American Partner of the Year amid Expel's channel growth, and look forward to continuing this momentum as we help drive the safety and success of our customers."

The Expel Partner Program's goal is to enable our partners with the resources and dedicated support they need to better serve our customers, while increasing their own revenue to ensure mutual success-a mission exemplified by this year's winners. Expel is a partner-first organization, providing channel partners with the leading MDR service in the market to support their customers' evolving security needs. With Expel, our partners and their customers benefit from our best-in-class security operations platform, Expel Workbench, along with people, technology, and expertise to protect environments across endpoints, cloud, Kubernetes, SaaS, network, SIEM, email, identity, and more. To learn more about Expel's partner program, including benefits like sales incentives, deal registration, training tools, marketing collaboration, and more, visit the Expel Partner Program webpage.

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel's 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 17-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust-with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

