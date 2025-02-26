Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 9.86 Billion by 2032, Globally, at 5.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research®, a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market - Size and Forecast. As antimicrobial resistance continues to pose significant risks to public health, this report provides a strategic roadmap for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies to navigate market trends, technological advancements, and investment opportunities.

LEWES, Del., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.86 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

With the rising global burden of antimicrobial-resistant infections and the increasing implementation of surveillance programs worldwide, this market is witnessing significant investment and innovation. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, regulatory frameworks, and competitive landscape, empowering stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Market Growth Projections : In-depth forecasts highlighting the market's growth trajectory and investment potential.

: In-depth forecasts highlighting the market's growth trajectory and investment potential. Technology Trends : Exploration of cutting-edge innovations in AMR detection, data analytics, and AI-driven surveillance tools.

: Exploration of cutting-edge innovations in AMR detection, data analytics, and AI-driven surveillance tools. Regulatory Insights : Analysis of global policies, government initiatives, and compliance frameworks shaping market dynamics.

: Analysis of global policies, government initiatives, and compliance frameworks shaping market dynamics. Competitive Landscape : Profiles of key players driving advancements in AMR surveillance, including strategic partnerships and R&D investments.

: Profiles of key players driving advancements in AMR surveillance, including strategic partnerships and R&D investments. Industry Challenges & Opportunities: Actionable insights into barriers and growth enablers in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

Why This Report Matters?

As healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, and research organizations strive to combat the rising threat of drug-resistant infections, real-time AMR surveillance solutions are becoming a top priority. This report delivers critical market intelligence to support data-driven decision-making, helping businesses identify growth opportunities, investment hotspots, and potential collaborations in this high-impact sector.

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=485436

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~5.65% from 2026 to 2032 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL YEAR 2023 ESTIMATED YEAR 2025 FORECAST PERIOD 2026-2032 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Solution

Application

End-User REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen NV, Illumina Inc., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, OpGen Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Charles River Laboratories CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Overview

Key Market Drivers

Rising Global Threat of Drug-Resistant Pathogens: The rising incidence of antimicrobial-resistant illnesses is compelling governments and healthcare providers to invest significantly in surveillance systems. The WHO and CDC's focus on AMR surveillance is driving an increased demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools and real-time data analytics. This presents a profitable potential for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare IT companies to produce advanced surveillance technologies, facilitating market growth.

Advancements in AI-Driven Surveillance Technologies: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market by facilitating real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and automated reporting. The use of digital health technologies improves early detection and response tactics, hence diminishing infectious outbreaks. Organizations investing in AI-powered surveillance systems can attain a competitive advantage by gaining contracts with hospitals, research institutes, and regulatory bodies.

Government Funding & Regulatory Mandates: Global regulatory agencies are enacting rigorous AMR laws, necessitating healthcare providers to install comprehensive surveillance systems. Augmented financing for research and development, national antimicrobial resistance action plans, and public-private partnerships are driving market expansion. Entities that adhere to compliance mandates and provide cutting-edge surveillance solutions can leverage enduring government contracts, so enhancing their market position and revenue sources.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=485436

Market Restraints Hindering the Market Growth

High Implementation Costs & Infrastructure Limitations: The increasing need for AMR surveillance systems is impeded by substantial implementation costs, especially in low- and middle-income nations. The necessity for sophisticated laboratory infrastructure, skilled personnel, and data integration skills escalates operational costs. Organizations providing economical, scalable surveillance solutions will be more strategically positioned to enter price-sensitive areas and enhance adoption.

Data Privacy & Interoperability Challenges: The Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market has challenges related to data security, regulatory compliance, and interoperability among healthcare systems. Organizations must negotiate intricate privacy regulations and cybersecurity threats due to the collection and dissemination of sensitive patient data. Organizations that invest in safe, cloud-based surveillance systems with seamless data integration will lead in addressing these market constraints.

Limited Awareness & Adoption in Developing Regions: Numerous healthcare providers in developing economies exhibit insufficient understanding and experience in the implementation of AMR surveillance programs. Restrictive governmental policies, insufficient money, and poor training impede market expansion in certain areas. Market leaders emphasizing educational campaigns, strategic alliances, and economical solutions can penetrate these underserved regions, generating new revenue streams while tackling a significant healthcare issue.

Geographical Dominance:

North America Leads the Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market

North America leads the industry, propelled by substantial government investment, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulatory frameworks. The involvement of prominent stakeholders, widespread adoption of AI-driven surveillance, and measures spearheaded by the CDC stimulate market expansion. This supremacy encourages innovation, establishing international standards. Companies growing in this region acquire early access to advanced technologies and profitable collaborations, enhancing income possibilities.

Key Players

The "Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen NV, Illumina Inc., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, OpGen Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Charles River Laboratories.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the market into Solution, Application, End-User and Geography.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, by Solution: Kits Systems Surveillance Software Surveillance Services



Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, by Application: Clinical Diagnostics Public Health Surveillance Others



Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, by End-User: Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others



Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Size By Product (Manual Tests, Automated Instruments, Consumables And Media), By Technique (Automated AST, Etest Method, Dilution, Disk Diffusion), By Application (Drug Development, Susceptibility Testing), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Size By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide), Application (Implantable, Non-Implantable), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Size By Type (Organic and Inorganic), By Application (Plastic, Paints & Coatings), By End-Use (Healthcare, Packaging), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size By Product (Silver, Copper), By Application (HVAC, Medical, Building And Construction), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Top Antimicrobial Coatings Companies eliminating deadly viruses' transmission

Visualize Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antimicrobial-resistance-surveillance-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-9-86-billion-by-2032--globally-at-5-65-cagr-verified-market-research-302386179.html