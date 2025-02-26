AutomationDirect.com: Catered to Customers

Industrial controls company AutomationDirect prioritizes quality, accessibility, and affordability when providing holistic, first-class services.

AutomationDirect, a nontraditional industrial controls company, aims to be the best source of its products in North America, a metric that isn't defined by a bottom line but by top-of-the-line customer service.

AutomationDirect.com Headquarters

Photo of headquarters of AutomationDirect.com

"Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for all automation control needs," says Jeff Payne, director of business development. "Whether we're assisting with product selection, technical issues, or product conversion, we do whatever it takes for customers to have the best experience."

At AutomationDirect, tens of thousands of affordable, high-quality control products from fuses to motors are available online. Just as important as the products offered is the process of receiving them. To make the beginning of the ordering process as seamless as possible, the company has created an easy-to-navigate website and search engine optimization that allows customers to quickly find the products they're seeking.

Professionals across many industries often find that products take weeks or even months to arrive. To circumvent this issue, AutomationDirect keeps products consistently stocked and offers free two-day delivery anywhere in the continental United States and even parts of Canada. For the company's most popular products, the team also offers complimentary software.

To ensure exemplary customer service, AutomationDirect's customer support is available to help with any questions or problems. Whether someone is unsure if a product will work well for their specific situation or if they need help with technical support after a purchase has been made, customers are personally guided from beginning to end.

This level of service is made possible by the AutomationDirect team, who approach every question or challenge with the same motto: Do what's best for the customer. Following a customer-driven leadership model, the company's goals and objectives are consistently reinforced during the weekly company-wide meeting.

"We grade each other based on how we treat others, rather than solely on accomplishments," says Payne. "That creates a positive work environment and transfers to how our customers are treated."

GROWTH ON THE HORIZON

Since he started working at AutomationDirect in 1999, Payne has witnessed tremendous growth company wide. In 2025, the company is on the same trajectory, embracing innovation at every level. The team is currently in the process of expanding its warehouse space to offer even more products for clients. Additionally, the team is replacing existing business systems and incorporating more automation into the logistics process to keep up with changes in the industry.

"We're always looking at what's on the horizon," says Payne. "We're not looking at next week or next year. We're looking at five or 10 years down the road and what we need to do to keep our promise to our customers: to provide the best in service and innovation."

