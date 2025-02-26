BlueCat Networks: BlueCat appoints Peter Brennan as Chief Revenue Officer

Technology industry veteran tapped to lead next phase of growth

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, a leading provider of Intelligent Network Operations solutions that help organizations modernize, optimize, and secure their network infrastructure, announced Peter Brennan as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Brennan, who joined the company in January, is responsible for driving revenue growth and providing leadership for field teams, including sales, technical, channel, and alliances. Previously, he was the CEO for Scality, Inc., a leader in software-defined storage and data management, and the worldwide CRO for Scality, Grp.

"BlueCat delivers important network infrastructure solutions to some of the biggest companies in the world," said Brennan. "Our recent acquisition of LiveActionenhanced BlueCat's industry-recognized offerings with industry leading network intelligence capabilities and I'm excited to show our prospects and customers how our technology can help them achieve their biggest goals."

Earlier in his career, Brennan achieved record growth over two decades in executive roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VMware. "His decades of experience with infrastructure software companies, sales execution, and ability to transform go to market organizations is aligned with our mission to greatly accelerate growth and expand our reach," said BlueCat CEO Stephen Devito. "We deliver products and services that help our customers spend less time managing the network and more time helping their businesses grow, and Peter is key to amplifying that story."

In October, BlueCat announced it was acquiring LiveAction, Inc., a global provider of network observability and intelligence solutions. Adding LiveAction's industry-leading network performance monitoring, packet capture, and forensics offerings has strengthened BlueCat's mission-critical DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (together known as DDI) and network infrastructure management solutions. Audax Private Equity is a strategic growth investor in BlueCat Networks.

About BlueCat

BlueCat's Intelligent Network Operations. The company is headquartered in Toronto and New York and has additional offices in the United States, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Serbia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at bluecat.com.

About Audax Private Equity

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity is a leading capital partner for middle and lower middle market companies that seeks to facilitate transformational growth. With approximately $19 billion of assets under management, over 250 employees, and 100-plus investment professionals, the firm has invested in more than 170 platforms and 1,250 add-on acquisitions since its founding in 1999. Through our disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax helps portfolio companies execute organic and inorganic growth initiatives that fuel revenue expansion, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. For more information, visit audaxprivateequity.comor follow us on LinkedIn.