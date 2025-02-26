SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Hits Multiple Gold Veins In Two Diamond Drill Holes

Drilling Assays Up to 2.80 Grams Per Tonne Gold

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold results up to 2.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") from the diamond drilling program completed on its wholly owned at Menneval gold project in December, 2024. The program expands the gold footprint with hole BG24-35 that was collared 700 meters southeast of the Maisie vein. The Company intends to resume exploration activities on the Maisie vein and other Menneval gold targets in the spring.

Hole BG24-34 intersected a 24 meter stockwork of gold bearing quartz veins including 1.12 g/t gold over 0.48 meters and 0.92 g/t gold over 0.92 meters.

Hole BG24-35 intersected a laminated quartz vein grading 2.82 g/t gold at a depth of 67 meters. This is the deepest intercept to date on the No 22 vein which has been traced over a 500 meter strike length. The gold intercept in BG24-35 is associated with a gold soil anomaly that strikes easterly for 2,500 meters as shown on Figure 1. Selected gold assays are listed in Table 1:

Table I Menneval Drilling - Selected Gold Assays

QA-QC Procedures : The Company drilled 2 holes for a total of 340 meters on the Menneval gold project in December, 2024. Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, 117 samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered and collected in bags along with standards and blanks. All samples were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Fredericton for gold fire using assay method 1A2-30. The drill was demobilized after hole GW24-35 due to the onset of winter conditions.

PDAC Investors Exchange: For more information about the Menneval Gold Project, the Jake Lee Gold Project and the Goodwin Copper Nickel Project, visit Booth 3228 from Sunday March 2 to Wednesday March 5, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

Canada's Atlantic Edge Session - PDAC: Mike Taylor will participate in this session with a presentation titled "The Goodwin Copper Nickel Project" at 10:55 AM on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Ballroom A of the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Toronto.

Goodwin Copper Nickel Project: The Company has previously reported significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes completed on the Goodwin copper nickel project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. Five holes were drilled on each of the Farquharson, Logan and Granges zones as summarized below.

Granges Copper Nickel Cobalt Zone: Four of the 5 Granges zone drill holes intersected copper nickel mineralization. Highlights include a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.14% copper equivalent in hole GW24-02.

Farquharson Copper Nickel Cobalt Zone: All 5 Farquharson holes intersected a consistent zone of mineralization with approximate dimensions 150 meters long by 50 meters thick by 100 meters deep. The highlight is the deepest intercept in GW24-03 with a 60.60 meter core interval grading 1.17% copper equivalent showing improvement of grade at depth. The Farquharson zone is open to expand in all directions.

Logan Copper Nickel Cobalt Zone: Five holes GW24-08, 09, 13, 14 and 15 were drilled to test the Logan zone. Holes GW24-14 and 15 each cut a new high grade zone with 12.14 meters grading 1.54% copper equivalent and 17.10 meters grading 1.22% copper equivalent respectively at a depth of 200 meters. There is a progressive grade improvement at depth.

Based on these significant drilling results, the Company expanded the Goodwin Project to 11,450 hectares covering a 25 kilometer stretch of aeromagnetic anomalies associated with gabbro bodies and potential copper nickel occurrences.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a public resource company with a large portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The Company has reported significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes completed on the Goodwin copper nickel project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick as summarized above.

Gold assays are reported above from 2 holes drilled by Slam on its wholly owned Menneval gold project. SLAM has previously discovered multiple gold veins on its wholly owned Menneval gold project. The Company reported gold bearing core intervals including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m in news releases on December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022.

In 2023, the Company reported quartz float grading up to 39.2 g/t gold on its Jake Lee project in the vicinity of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. is working on a 2.3 million ounce gold deposit in southern New Brunswick. The Company intends to complete a trenching program in the vicinity of the gold float.

The Company is a project generator and received significant cash and share payments over the last 12 months as follows; 534,000 shares and 333,000 warrants (exercisable at $0.01) issued by Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) on March 01, 2024 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement and $25,000 cash plus 2,500,000 shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. (LOD) pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation . Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .? Follow us on X @SLAMGold.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.