Seraph Launches Season 2 PTR, Leading the Next Evolution of GameFi

Seraph, the next-gen Web3 action RPG, has launched its Season 2 Public Test Realm (PTR), inviting players to experience the latest iteration of its high-intensity loot-driven gameplay. This test phase serves as a proving ground for new mechanics, in-game systems, and player-driven economies before the full rollout of Season 2.

The Season 2 PTR marks a significant step forward in Seraph's journey, offering players a firsthand look at the game's latest evolution. More than just a test phase, it's an opportunity for both veterans and newcomers to dive into the experience, experiment with new mechanics, and shape the direction of the game. With fresh progression systems, enhanced gameplay dynamics, and new incentives to keep players engaged, this PTR serves as a preview of what's to come-offering a more immersive and rewarding adventure in the world of Seraph.

"Season 2 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting updates yet. The team has put in tremendous effort to refine the gameplay experience, ensuring that both new and returning players have something fresh to look forward to. This PTR phase is a crucial step in making Season 2 the best it can be," said Nell, Brand Director at Seraph.

Beyond the PTR, Seraph is also making waves in the Steam Next Fest, where players worldwide can get a first look at the game through an exclusive demo. As part of this event, the team is showcasing Seraph's core combat, expansive build customization, and rich loot mechanics, allowing new audiences to dive into the action before the full launch.

With both events running concurrently, players have multiple ways to experience Seraph's fast-paced gameplay and blockchain-powered economy. Stay tuned for updates on Seraph's official channels and be part of the future of GameFi.

About Seraph

Seraph is a next-gen AAA blockchain game combining AI and blockchain technology to deliver an immersive and rewarding ARPG experience. Developed by Seraph Studio and governed by Seraph Foundation, Seraph is built on Ethereum and BNB Chain, integrating NFTs, GameFi mechanics, and AI-driven features to create a decentralized and engaging gaming universe.

For more details, visit:

Website: https://seraph.game/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Seraph_global

Media Contact: Nell Loo, nell@seraph.game

SOURCE: Seraph

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire