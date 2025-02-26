MasterWord Services, Inc.: Historic First: Baldomero Cuma Chavez Delivers UNESCO Presentation Entirely in Kaqchikel

For the first time in memory, a native Kaqchikel speaker has addressed a global UNESCO conference entirely in an ancestral language. Educator, author, and Mayan spiritual guide Baldomero Cuma Chavez made history in Paris, France at LT4ALL 2025: Language Technologies for All, delivering a compelling presentation on the digital preservation of Mayan languages.

Baldomero addresses UNESCO conference

UNESCO ITL4ALL conference stage, orange background. Speaker with hand raised.

Cuma Chavez's address, spoken in Kaqchikel, a language with approximately 475,000 speakers, marks a turning point in global recognition for Indigenous linguistic heritage. His presentation underscored the urgent need to integrate Mayan languages into digital spaces, ensuring future generations can access technology in their mother tongue.

"This is an opportunity to raise our voices to the world to let people know there are other languages that go unrecognized," said Cuma Chavez. "I feel a deep cultural responsibility to represent the voice of the Indigenous Maya through technology-infused language, and I feel honored by the role I play."

Through the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project, where Cuma Chavez serves as an advisory board member, more than 100 contributors are working to develop digital tools that empower Mayan language speakers. From innovative keyboards to online resources, these efforts bridge linguistic preservation with modern technology.

Dr. Winston Scott, director of the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project, emphasized the significance of the moment: "For centuries, Mayan languages have been marginalized, their speakers silenced. Today, Baldomero's speech in Kaqchikel is a declaration - our languages belong in global discourse, and technology must include them."

Baldomero Cuma Chavez's participation in LT4ALL 2025 highlights the growing momentum for Indigenous language recognition, aligning with the goals of UNESCO's International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL 2022-2032).

About the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project

Launched in May 2023, the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project is an open-source initiative dedicated to preserving and revitalizing Mayan languages through innovative digital tools and community-driven efforts. From talking glossaries to localized websites, the project is creating a digital framework that empowers Mayan speakers and supports their linguistic and cultural heritage. The project is sponsored and supported with the technology and expertise of MasterWord, a language services company and partner organization of UNESCO's International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

